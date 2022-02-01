Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

Guardant Health, Inc. GH, a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.
