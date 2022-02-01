Carlisle Companies to Acquire MBTechnology, Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL today announced the acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc., (MBT) a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient, styrene-butadiene-styrene modified bitumen roofing and underlayment systems for residential and commercial applications. The purchase of MBT is consistent with Carlisle's Vision 2025 strategy to build scale in our highest returning businesses through synergistic acquisitions to drive in excess of $15 of earnings per share. MBT will become part of the Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) operating segment and is a strategic bolt-on to Carlisle's recent Henry Company acquisition.

Founded in 1983 and based in Fresno, California, MBTechnology, Inc. provides product line extensions, turnkey capacity to meet rolled goods demand and further expansion into West Coast markets over the coming years.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The acquisition of MBTechnology, Inc., together with our recent acquisition of Henry Company, is consistent with our stated strategy to invest in our building products platform, expand our presence throughout the building envelope and continue to provide our customers with energy-efficient solutions."

Henry Company President, Frank Ready, stated, "We are excited to have MBT join CCM's Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) business where they will expand CWT's modified bitumen roofing offerings and provide additional capacity for roofing underlayments. MBT also shares Carlisle's commitment to improving the energy-efficiency of buildings in several ways. First, MBT manufactures systems to control the flow of water, vapor, air and energy in a building; second, more than half of MBT's consumed energy is derived from on-site solar panels; and third, MBT's Ecotorch product, a modified bitumen torch applied roofing membrane, is made partially from recycled tires, which complements our Ultimate RB business. Leveraging the Carlisle Experience and our culture of continuous improvement, I am confident this transaction will create significant value for all our stakeholders. We welcome MBTechnology's experienced team to Carlisle."

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle's products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building's resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

