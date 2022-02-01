Logitech Announces Date for 2022 Analyst & Investor Day

Logitech International LOGN LOGI today announced that on March 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 3:00 p.m. Central European Time the Company will hold an Analyst & Investor Day by videoconference.
At the event, Company executives will present how capabilities such as go-to-market, operations, sustainability, marketing, innovation and more are contributing to current and future growth. A question and answer session will follow.
A livestream and replay of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
About Logitech
Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.
(LOGIIR)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006181/en/
