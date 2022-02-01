Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 19% for Full Year 2021 & 22% for Fourth Quarter 2021

EPS Results Reflect $1.25 Billion Charge for a Legal Settlement & $625 Million Arcus Opt-In Charge

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD announced today its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

"Gilead is at an important point in its transformation journey, having built considerable momentum in the expansion of our commercial and clinical portfolios in both virology and oncology in 2021," said Daniel O'Day, Gilead's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are planning to further increase the number of clinical development studies across our novel oncology portfolio in 2022. We also look forward to advancing our long-acting programs for HIV. Today our cancer therapies, Trodelvy, Yescarta and Tecartus are reaching increasing numbers of cancer patients, Veklury is playing a critical role in the pandemic and Biktarvy remains the most prescribed HIV treatment in the US. We have all the elements in place for a strong year and a strong decade."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion decreased 2% compared to the same period in 2020, due to decreased demand for Veklury ® (remdesivir 100 mg for injection), partially offset by favorable pricing dynamics in HIV.

(remdesivir 100 mg for injection), partially offset by favorable pricing dynamics in HIV. Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") decreased to $0.30 for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $1.23 for the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.25 billion charge related to a legal settlement and a charge of $625 million related to the Arcus Biosciences, Inc. ("Arcus") collaboration opt-in, representing an unfavorable $0.80 and $0.38 impact to diluted EPS, respectively. This was partially offset by favorable changes in the fair value of Gilead's equity investments.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.69 for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2.19 for the same period in 2020, primarily due to the impact of the aforementioned $1.25 billion charge related to a legal settlement and a charge of $625 million related to the Arcus collaboration opt-in, representing an unfavorable $0.80 and $0.38 impact to non-GAAP diluted EPS, respectively.

As of December 31, 2021, Gilead had $7.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities compared to $7.9 billion as of December 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter 2021, Gilead generated $3.2 billion in operating cash flow.

During the fourth quarter 2021, Gilead repaid $1.0 billion in debt, paid cash dividends of $894 million and utilized $49 million to repurchase common stock.

Product Sales Performance for the Fourth Quarter 2021

Total fourth quarter 2021 product sales decreased 2% to $7.2 billion compared to the same period in 2020. Total product sales excluding Veklury increased 8% to $5.8 billion for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, primarily reflecting higher demand for Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine ("FTC") 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide ("TAF") 25mg) and favorable pricing dynamics in HIV as well as contributions from Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and Cell Therapy.

HIV product sales increased 7% to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, reflecting higher Biktarvy demand and favorable pricing dynamics in HIV, partially offset, as expected, by the loss of exclusivity of Truvada® (FTC 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate ("TDF") 300mg) and Atripla® (efavirenz 600mg/FTC 200mg/TDF 300mg) in the United States.

Biktarvy sales increased 22% year-over-year in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily reflecting higher demand and favorable pricing dynamics.

sales increased 22% year-over-year in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily reflecting higher demand and favorable pricing dynamics. Truvada and Atripla sales decreased 58% and 29% year-over-year, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2021, as expected, due to the loss of exclusivity in the United States in late 2020.

Hepatitis C virus ("HCV") product sales decreased 7% to $393 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, primarily driven by unfavorable changes in payer mix and fewer patient starts.

Hepatitis B virus ("HBV") and hepatitis delta virus ("HDV") product sales increased 9% to $265 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Vemlidy® (TAF 25 mg) sales increased 17% in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, driven primarily by uptake in all geographies. Hepcludex® (bulevirtide) contributed $12 million in the fourth quarter 2021 as launch activities continued across Europe.

Cell Therapy product sales increased 47% to $239 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) sales increased to $182 million in the fourth quarter 2021, reflecting continued demand in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma ("LBCL") in the United States and Europe and follicular lymphoma ("FL") in the United States.

(axicabtagene ciloleucel) sales increased to $182 million in the fourth quarter 2021, reflecting continued demand in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma ("LBCL") in the United States and Europe and follicular lymphoma ("FL") in the United States. Tecartus® (brexucabtagene autoleucel) sales increased to $57 million in the fourth quarter 2021, driven by continued adoption in mantle cell lymphoma ("MCL") and launch in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Trodelvy sales for the fourth quarter 2021 were $118 million, reflecting continued uptake in the second-line setting for treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC") in the United States and Europe as well as second-line metastatic urothelial cancer ("UC") in the United States.

Veklury sales decreased 30% to $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Sales of Veklury are generally affected by COVID-19 related rates of infections, hospitalizations and vaccinations as well as the availability, uptake and effectiveness of alternative treatments for COVID-19.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Product Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Tax

Product gross margin was 63.3% for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 80.9% in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP product gross margin was 70.5% for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 87.5% in the same period in 2020. The lower product gross margin reflects the impact of the $1.25 billion charge related to the aforementioned legal settlement.

Research and Development ("R&D") expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 were $2.0 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP R&D expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 were $2.0 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Higher R&D expenses primarily reflect a charge related to the Arcus collaboration opt-in and increased Trodelvy and magrolimab clinical activities, partially offset by the impact of higher 2020 expenses in connection with an amended agreement with Galapagos NV in the prior year that did not repeat.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 were $1.7 billion compared to $1.7 billion in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 were $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the same period in 2020. Higher non-GAAP SG&A expenses reflect increased promotional and marketing activities, primarily due to Trodelvy.

The effective tax rate ("ETR") and non-GAAP ETR for the fourth quarter 2021 were 50.5% and 32.2%, respectively, compared to 14.9% and 15.8%, respectively, for the same period in 2020. The higher ETR reflects tax expense related to uncertain tax positions, an increase in valuation allowance as well as the impact of discrete tax benefits related to settlements with tax authorities in 2020 that did not recur in 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total full year 2021 revenue of $27.3 billion increased 11% compared to 2020, due to increased demand for Veklury.

Diluted EPS increased to $4.93 for the full year 2021 compared to $0.10 in 2020. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 3% to $7.28 for the full year 2021 compared to $7.09 in 2020. The increase in EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS was primarily due to higher product sales partially offset by the impact from the aforementioned legal settlement, representing an unfavorable $0.80 impact, and higher operating expenses, including a charge related to the Arcus collaboration opt-in, representing an unfavorable $0.38 impact. EPS in 2020 reflects higher acquired in-process R&D ("IPR&D") charges and higher unrealized losses on our equity investments.

Product Sales Performance for the Full Year 2021

Total full year 2021 product sales increased 11% to $27.0 billion compared to the same period in 2020. Total product sales excluding Veklury decreased 0.5% to $21.4 billion for the full year 2021 compared to 2020 primarily driven by, as expected, the loss of exclusivity of Truvada, Atripla and Letairis® (ambrisentan 5 mg and 10 mg) in the United States, partially offset by Biktarvy demand and contributions from Cell Therapy and Trodelvy.

HIV product sales decreased 4% to $16.3 billion for the full year 2021 compared to 2020, reflecting, as expected, the loss of exclusivity of Truvada and Atripla in the United States, partially offset by improved treatment and PrEP medication demand.

Truvada and Atripla sales decreased 74% and 58% year-over-year, respectively, in the full year 2021, as expected, due to the loss of exclusivity in the United States in late 2020.

and sales decreased 74% and 58% year-over-year, respectively, in the full year 2021, as expected, due to the loss of exclusivity in the United States in late 2020. Biktarvy sales increased 19% year-over-year in the full year 2021, reflecting higher demand.

sales increased 19% year-over-year in the full year 2021, reflecting higher demand. Descovy sales decreased 9% year-over-year in the full year 2021, primarily driven by lower net price, partially offset by higher PrEP medication demand.

HCV product sales decreased 9% to $1.9 billion for the full year 2021 compared to 2020, primarily due to fewer patient starts.

HBV and HDV product sales increased 13% to $969 million for the full year 2021 compared to 2020, driven primarily by higher demand for Vemlidy in all geographies as well as ongoing launch activities with Hepcludex in Europe.

Cell Therapy product sales increased 43% to $871 million for the full year 2021 compared to 2020, primarily due to launches of Tecartus in MCL and Yescarta in FL.

Trodelvy sales for the full year 2021 were $380 million, reflecting continued uptake and launch activities in second-line metastatic TNBC in the United States and Europe as well as second-line metastatic UC in the United States.

Veklury sales increased 98% to $5.6 billion for the full year 2021 compared to 2020. Sales of Veklury are generally affected by COVID-19 related rates of infections, hospitalizations and vaccinations as well as the availability, uptake and effectiveness of alternative treatments for COVID-19.

Full Year 2021 Product Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Tax

Product gross margin was 75.6% for the full year 2021 compared to 81.2% in 2020. Non-GAAP product gross margin was 83.2% for the full year 2021 compared to 86.5% in 2020. Lower product gross margin primarily reflects the aforementioned legal settlement, partially offset by product mix and lower royalty expense.

R&D expenses for the full year 2021 were $5.4 billion compared to $5.0 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP R&D expenses for the full year 2021 were $5.2 billion compared to $4.9 billion in 2020. Higher R&D expenses primarily reflect a charge related to the Arcus collaboration opt-in in the fourth quarter 2021 and timing of clinical activities related to Trodelvy and magrolimab, partially offset by lower remdesivir and inflammation related expenses.

SG&A expenses for the full year 2021 were $5.2 billion compared to $5.2 billion in 2020. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses for full year 2021 were $5.0 billion compared to $4.8 billion in 2020. Higher SG&A expenses primarily reflect increased commercial activities.

The ETR and non-GAAP ETR for the full year 2021 were 25.1% and 20.4%, respectively, compared to 94.7% and 18.6%, respectively, in 2020. The lower ETR is primarily due to certain acquired IPR&D charges in 2020 that were non-deductible for income tax purposes. The higher non-GAAP ETR primarily reflects the impact of discrete tax benefits related to settlements with tax authorities in 2020 that did not recur in 2021.

Key Updates Since Our Last Quarterly Release

Viral Diseases

Announced updates to the lenacapavir clinical development program for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Dosing in the Phase 2 trial evaluating an investigational once-weekly oral combination treatment regimen of lenacapavir plus islatravir for the treatment of HIV was paused following clinical hold by FDA due to recent safety findings associated with Merck & Co., Inc.'s ("Merck") islatravir.

Announced a pause in clinical trials evaluating injectable lenacapavir following a clinical hold placed by FDA related to the compatibility of vials made with borosilicate glass with that of the lenacapavir solution. The dosing of oral formulations of lenacapavir continues.

Announced that Gilead had conducted genetic analysis of more than 15,000 genetic sequences of the Omicron variant isolates and found no additional prevalent mutations in the viral RNA polymerase compared to prior SARS-CoV-2 variants, suggesting Veklury remains active against the Omicron variant.

Received approval from the European Commission ("EC") to expand the indication for Veklury for use in the earlier stages of the disease in adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Received FDA approval in January 2022 to expand the Veklury indication to include the treatment of non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The pediatric Emergency Use Authorization was also expanded to include use of Veklury in non-hospitalized pediatric patients weighing at least 3.5 kg who are younger than 12 years of age or weigh less than 40 kg and who are at high risk of disease progression.

Published results from the Phase 3 PINETREE study of Veklury in non-hospitalized patients in the New England Journal of Medicine . Participants receiving a three-day course of Veklury intravenously achieved an 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death by Day 28; there were no deaths in either arm of the study through the primary endpoint.

. Participants receiving a three-day course of Veklury intravenously achieved an 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death by Day 28; there were no deaths in either arm of the study through the primary endpoint. Announced the submission of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to FDA for investigational bulevirtide (labeled as Hepcludex in the EU) for treatment of chronic HDV infection in adults with compensated liver disease.

Oncology

Announced a partial clinical hold for global studies evaluating magrolimab in combination with azacitidine due to an apparent imbalance in investigator-reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions between study arms. Patients already enrolled in these clinical studies may continue to receive magrolimab and azacitidine, or placebo.

Granted Priority Review by FDA for a supplemental BLA seeking approval of Yescarta for second-line LBCL with a PDUFA date of April 1, 2022. Regulatory submissions were also announced for the European Medicines Agency ("EMA").

Presented results from long-term and earlier-line studies of Yescarta at the American Society of Hematology 2021 meeting. Results from the landmark ZUMA-7 trial of Yescarta in second-line LBCL were highlighted in a plenary session, where data included 60% improvement in event-free survival as compared to standard of care after a median follow-up of 24.9 months. Additional presentations included five-year follow-up data from ZUMA-1 that demonstrated overall survival of 42.6% and updated two-year results from ZUMA-5 data in adult patients with relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma after at least two prior lines of therapy. Results from ZUMA-12 were also reported in patients with high-risk LBCL receiving Yescarta in the front-line setting.

Received approval from FDA for a label update for Yescarta to include the use of prophylactic corticosteroids across all approved indications. Yescarta is now the first and only chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy with information in the label to help physicians prophylactically manage, and potentially prevent, treatment side effects with corticosteroids.

Announced the availability of Yescarta to patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL in Japan following authorization of the first CAR T-cell therapy treatment site by Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. ("Daiichi Sankyo").

Announced Gilead's decision to exercise options to opt-in to three clinical-stage Arcus programs, which includes both anti-TIGIT molecules (domvanalimab and AB308) as well as etrumadenant and quemliclustat. The transaction was closed in December for total option fee of $725 million paid in January 2022. As part of the agreement, the $100 million option continuation payment previously due to Arcus in the third quarter of 2022 was waived, resulting in a $625 million charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Received marketing authorization from the EC for Trodelvy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic TNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for advanced disease.

Announced a clinical trial collaboration with Merck to evaluate Trodelvy in combination with Keytruda in the first-line setting in patients with metastatic TNBC and, in the first quarter 2022, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Announced with Everest Medicines that the Phase 2b EVER-132-001 study evaluating sacituzumab govitecan (labeled as Trodelvy in the U.S.) for patients with metastatic TNBC in China reached the primary overall response rate endpoint.

Presented a new subgroup analysis of the ASCENT study at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium which demonstrated that the clinical benefit of Trodelvy in Black patients was consistent with the full metastatic TNBC population in the study.

Corporate

Announced that a Virology Deep-Dive event will be held on February 17, 2022 and Oncology Deep-Dive event will be held on April 14, 2022.

Guidance and Outlook

Gilead is providing full-year 2022 guidance below:

Total product sales between $23.8 billion and $24.3 billion.

Total product sales, excluding Veklury, between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion.

Total Veklury sales of approximately $2.0 billion, primarily reflecting the recent surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and our expectations for a step-down in hospitalization rates over the remainder of 2022.

Earnings per share between $4.70 and $5.20.

Non-GAAP earnings per share between $6.20 and $6.70.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information for the 2022 guidance is provided in the accompanying tables. Also see the Forward-Looking Statements described below. The financial guidance is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including uncertainty around the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic can be expected to continue to impact Gilead's business and broader market dynamics, the rate and degree of these impacts as well as the corresponding recovery from the pandemic may vary across Gilead's business.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information presented in this document has been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information generally excludes acquisition-related expenses including amortization of acquired intangible assets and inventory step-up charges, acquired IPR&D expenses, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. Acquired IPR&D expenses reflect IPR&D impairments as well as the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D projects, acquired directly in a transaction other than a business combination, that do not have an alternative future use, including upfront and other payments related to various collaborations and the initial costs of rights to IPR&D projects. Although Gilead consistently excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets from the non-GAAP financial information, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of acquisitions and contribute to ongoing revenue generation. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales $ 7,160 $ 7,328 $ 27,008 $ 24,355 Royalty, contract and other revenues 84 93 297 334 Total revenues 7,244 7,421 27,305 24,689 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 2,627 1,398 6,601 4,572 Research and development expenses 2,027 1,578 5,363 5,039 Acquired in-process research and development expenses — 64 177 5,856 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,650 1,730 5,246 5,151 Total costs and expenses 6,304 4,770 17,387 20,618 Income from operations 940 2,651 9,918 4,071 Interest expense (238 ) (267 ) (1,001 ) (984 ) Other income (expense), net 57 (570 ) (639 ) (1,418 ) Income before income taxes 759 1,814 8,278 1,669 Income tax expense (383 ) (270 ) (2,077 ) (1,580 ) Net income 376 1,544 6,201 89 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 7 24 34 Net income attributable to Gilead $ 382 $ 1,551 $ 6,225 $ 123 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders - basic $ 0.30 $ 1.24 $ 4.96 $ 0.10 Shares used in per share calculation - basic 1,256 1,255 1,256 1,257 Net income per share attributable to Gilead common stockholders - diluted $ 0.30 $ 1.23 $ 4.93 $ 0.10 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 1,262 1,259 1,262 1,263 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 2.84 $ 2.72 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 28.0 % 21.3 % 19.6 % 20.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a % of revenues 22.8 % 23.3 % 19.2 % 20.9 % Operating expenses as a % of revenues 50.8 % 45.4 % 39.5 % 65.0 %

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. TOTAL REVENUE SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Product sales: HIV $ 4,538 $ 4,257 7% $ 16,315 $ 16,938 (4)% HCV 393 423 (7)% 1,881 2,064 (9)% HBV/HDV 265 244 9% 969 860 13% Cell Therapy 239 163 47% 871 607 43% Trodelvy 118 49 NM 380 49 NM Other 250 254 (2)% 1,027 1,026 —% Total product sales excluding Veklury 5,803 5,390 8% 21,443 21,544 —% Veklury 1,357 1,938 (30)% 5,565 2,811 98% Total product sales 7,160 7,328 (2)% 27,008 24,355 11% Royalty, contract and other revenues 84 93 (10)% 297 334 (11)% Total revenues $ 7,244 $ 7,421 (2)% $ 27,305 $ 24,689 11%

_______________________________ NM - Not Meaningful

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Non-GAAP: Cost of goods sold $ 2,111 $ 918 130% $ 4,538 $ 3,294 38% Research and development expenses $ 1,984 $ 1,512 31% $ 5,226 $ 4,857 8% Acquired in-process research and development expenses $ — $ — NM $ 19 $ — NM Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,642 $ 1,499 10% $ 4,974 $ 4,834 3% Other income (expense), net $ — $ 46 NM $ (29 ) $ 249 NM Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 2.19 (68)% $ 7.28 $ 7.09 3% Product gross margin 70.5 % 87.5 % NM 83.2 % 86.5 % -330 bps Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 27.4 % 20.4 % 700 bps 19.1 % 19.7 % -60 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses as a % of revenues 22.7 % 20.2 % 250 bps 18.2 % 19.6 % -140 bps Operating expenses as a % of revenues 50.1 % 40.6 % 950 bps 37.4 % 39.3 % -190 bps Operating margin 20.8 % 47.1 % NM 46.0 % 47.4 % -140 bps Effective tax rate 32.2 % 15.8 % NM 20.4 % 18.6 % 180 bps

________________________________ NM - Not Meaningful (1) A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of goods sold reconciliation: GAAP cost of goods sold $ 2,627 $ 1,398 $ 6,601 $ 4,572 Acquisition-related – amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up charges (516 ) (417 ) (2,063 ) (1,215 ) Acquisition-related and other costs(1) — (63 ) — (63 ) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 2,111 $ 918 $ 4,538 $ 3,294 Product gross margin reconciliation: GAAP product gross margin 63.3 % 80.9 % 75.6 % 81.2 % Acquisition-related – amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up charges 7.2 % 5.7 % 7.6 % 5.0 % Acquisition-related and other costs(1) — % 0.9 % — % 0.3 % Non-GAAP product gross margin(2) 70.5 % 87.5 % 83.2 % 86.5 % Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses $ 2,027 $ 1,578 $ 5,363 $ 5,039 Acquisition-related – amortization of inventory step-up charges (42 ) — (109 ) — Acquisition-related and other costs(1) (1 ) (66 ) (28 ) (182 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 1,984 $ 1,512 $ 5,226 $ 4,857 Acquired IPR&D expenses reconciliation: GAAP acquired IPR&D expenses $ — $ 64 $ 177 $ 5,856 Acquired IPR&D expenses — (64 ) (158 ) (5,856 ) Non-GAAP acquired IPR&D expenses $ — $ — $ 19 $ — Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,650 $ 1,730 $ 5,246 $ 5,151 Acquisition-related and other costs(1)(3) (8 ) (231 ) (272 ) (317 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,642 $ 1,499 $ 4,974 $ 4,834 Operating income reconciliation: GAAP operating income $ 940 $ 2,651 $ 9,918 $ 4,071 Acquired IPR&D expenses — 64 158 5,856 Acquisition-related – amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up charges 558 417 2,172 1,215 Acquisition-related and other costs(1)(3) 9 360 300 562 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,507 $ 3,492 $ 12,548 $ 11,704 Operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin 13.0 % 35.7 % 36.3 % 16.5 % Acquired IPR&D expenses — % 0.9 % 0.6 % 23.7 % Acquisition-related – amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up charges 7.7 % 5.6 % 8.0 % 4.9 % Acquisition-related and other costs(1)(3) 0.1 % 4.8 % 1.1 % 2.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin(2) 20.8 % 47.1 % 46.0 % 47.4 % Other income (expense), net reconciliation: GAAP other income (expense), net $ 57 $ (570 ) $ (639 ) $ (1,418 ) (Gain) loss from equity securities, net (57 ) 616 610 1,667 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ — $ 46 $ (29 ) $ 249

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (Continued) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Effective tax rate reconciliation: GAAP effective tax rate 50.5 % 14.9 % 25.1 % 94.7 % Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and discrete and related tax adjustments(4) (18.3 )% 0.9 % (4.7 )% (76.1 )% Non-GAAP effective tax rate(2) 32.2 % 15.8 % 20.4 % 18.6 % Net income attributable to Gilead reconciliation (after tax): GAAP net income attributable to Gilead $ 382 $ 1,551 $ 6,225 $ 123 Acquired IPR&D expenses — 50 125 5,672 Acquisition-related – amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up charges 449 329 1,750 1,002 Acquisition-related and other costs(1)(3) 3 286 192 443 (Gain) loss from equity securities, net (56 ) 628 631 1,718 Discrete and related tax charges(4) 88 (82 ) 267 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to Gilead $ 866 $ 2,762 $ 9,190 $ 8,958 Diluted EPS reconciliation: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 1.23 $ 4.93 $ 0.10 Acquired IPR&D expenses — 0.04 0.10 4.49 Acquisition-related – amortization of acquired intangibles and inventory step-up charges 0.36 0.26 1.39 0.79 Acquisition-related and other costs(1)(3) — 0.23 0.15 0.35 (Gain) loss from equity securities, net (0.04 ) 0.50 0.50 1.36 Discrete and related tax charges(4) 0.07 (0.07 ) 0.21 — Non-GAAP diluted EPS(2) $ 0.69 $ 2.19 $ 7.28 $ 7.09 Non-GAAP adjustment summary: Cost of goods sold adjustments $ 516 $ 480 $ 2,063 $ 1,278 Research and development expenses adjustments 43 66 137 182 Acquired IPR&D expenses adjustments — 64 158 5,856 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments 8 231 272 317 Total non-GAAP adjustments before other income (expense), net, and income taxes 567 841 2,630 7,633 Other income (expense), net, adjustments (57 ) 616 610 1,667 Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 510 1,457 3,240 9,300 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above (114 ) (164 ) (542 ) (465 ) Discrete and related tax charges(4) 88 (82 ) 267 — Total non-GAAP adjustments after tax $ 484 $ 1,211 $ 2,965 $ 8,835

______________________________ (1) Primarily includes employee-related expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments and other expenses associated with Gilead's acquisitions of Immunomedics, Inc., Forty Seven, Inc. and MYR GmbH. (2) Amounts may not sum due to rounding. (3) Includes a donation of equity securities to the Gilead Foundation, a California nonprofit organization, during the second quarter of 2021. (4) Represents discrete and related deferred tax charges or benefits primarily associated with acquired intangible assets and transfers of intangible assets from a foreign subsidiary to Ireland and the United States.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2022 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE(1) (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Provided February 1, 2022 Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected product gross margin 76% - 77% Acquisition-related expenses ~ 9% Non-GAAP projected product gross margin 85% - 86% Projected operating income GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected operating income $8,600 - $9,400 Acquisition-related expenses ~ 2,100 Non-GAAP projected operating income $10,700 - $11,500 Projected effective tax rate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected effective tax rate ~ 22% Less: Amortization of deferred tax assets and tax rate effects of adjustments noted above ~ 2% Non-GAAP projected effective tax rate ~ 20% Projected diluted EPS GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected diluted EPS $4.70 - $5.20 Acquisition-related expenses, related tax effects and amortization of deferred tax assets ~ 1.50 Non-GAAP projected diluted EPS $6.20 - $6.70

________________________________ (1) The 2022 guidance non-GAAP financial information excludes the impact of any potential future acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D and other expenses, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines as Gilead is unable to project such amounts.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 7,829 $ 7,910 Accounts receivable, net 4,493 4,892 Inventories 2,734 3,014 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,121 4,967 Intangible assets, net 33,455 33,126 Goodwill 8,332 8,108 Other assets 5,988 6,390 Total assets $ 67,952 $ 68,407 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 11,610 $ 11,397 Long-term liabilities 35,278 38,789 Stockholders' equity(1) 21,064 18,221 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,952 $ 68,407

________________________________ (1) As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 1,254 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, respectively.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,205 $ 1,916 $ 11,384 $ 8,168 Net cash used in investing activities (278 ) (8,977 ) (3,131 ) (14,615 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,942 ) 131 (8,877 ) 770 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9 ) 41 (35 ) 43 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 976 (6,889 ) (659 ) (5,634 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,362 12,886 5,997 11,631 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,338 $ 5,997 $ 5,338 $ 5,997 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,205 $ 1,916 $ 11,384 $ 8,168 Capital expenditures (156 ) (181 ) (579 ) (650 ) Free cash flow $ 3,049 $ 1,735 $ 10,805 $ 7,518

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 HIV Products Descovy (FTC/TAF) Based Products Biktarvy – U.S. $ 2,123 $ 1,749 $ 7,049 $ 6,095 Biktarvy – Europe 262 207 969 735 Biktarvy – Other International 145 115 606 429 2,530 2,071 8,624 7,259 Descovy – U.S. 403 402 1,397 1,526 Descovy – Europe 36 41 164 197 Descovy – Other International 34 35 139 138 473 478 1,700 1,861 Genvoya – U.S. 634 678 2,267 2,605 Genvoya – Europe 85 114 391 490 Genvoya – Other International 37 60 221 243 756 852 2,879 3,338 Odefsey – U.S. 303 321 1,076 1,172 Odefsey – Europe 104 109 440 450 Odefsey – Other International 13 14 52 50 420 444 1,568 1,672 Revenue share – Symtuza(1) – U.S. 94 87 355 331 Revenue share – Symtuza(1) – Europe 40 37 165 149 Revenue share – Symtuza(1) – Other International 3 2 11 8 137 126 531 488 Total Descovy (FTC/TAF) Based Products – U.S. 3,557 3,237 12,144 11,729 Total Descovy (FTC/TAF) Based Products – Europe 527 508 2,129 2,021 Total Descovy (FTC/TAF) Based Products – Other International 232 226 1,029 868 4,316 3,971 15,302 14,618 Truvada (FTC/TDF) Based Products Atripla – U.S. 25 32 121 307 Atripla – Europe 2 4 12 21 Atripla – Other International — 2 12 21 27 38 145 349 Complera / Eviplera – U.S. 29 12 102 89 Complera / Eviplera – Europe 38 35 142 159 Complera / Eviplera – Other International 2 4 14 21 69 51 258 269 Stribild – U.S. 38 25 132 125 Stribild – Europe 10 12 43 54 Stribild – Other International 2 5 14 17 50 42 189 196 Truvada – U.S. 46 131 314 1,376 Truvada – Europe 4 7 22 27 Truvada – Other International 11 8 35 45 61 146 371 1,448 Total Truvada (FTC/TDF) Based Products – U.S. 138 200 669 1,897 Total Truvada (FTC/TDF) Based Products – Europe 54 58 219 261 Total Truvada (FTC/TDF) Based Products – Other International 15 19 75 104 207 277 963 2,262

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY - (Continued) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Other HIV(2) – U.S. 1 1 15 25 Other HIV(2) – Europe 9 1 18 5 Other HIV(2) – Other International 5 7 17 28 15 9 50 58 Total HIV – U.S. 3,696 3,438 12,828 13,651 Total HIV – Europe 590 567 2,366 2,287 Total HIV – Other International 252 252 1,121 1,000 4,538 4,257 16,315 16,938 HCV Products Ledipasvir / Sofosbuvir(3) – U.S. 21 (21 ) 84 92 Ledipasvir / Sofosbuvir(3) – Europe 7 3 31 29 Ledipasvir / Sofosbuvir(3) – Other International 21 27 97 151 49 9 212 272 Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir(4) – U.S. 166 218 815 864 Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir(4) – Europe 82 84 316 337 Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir(4) – Other International 59 68 331 398 307 370 1,462 1,599 Other HCV(5) – U.S. 22 32 119 132 Other HCV(5) – Europe 10 11 74 48 Other HCV(5) – Other International 5 1 14 13 37 44 207 193 Total HCV – U.S. 209 229 1,018 1,088 Total HCV – Europe 99 98 421 414 Total HCV – Other International 85 96 442 562 393 423 1,881 2,064 HBV/HDV Products Vemlidy – U.S. 118 108 384 356 Vemlidy – Europe 9 7 34 29 Vemlidy – Other International 98 78 396 272 225 193 814 657 Viread – U.S. 3 4 11 14 Viread – Europe 6 7 28 34 Viread – Other International 17 37 72 137 26 48 111 185 Other HBV/HDV(6) – U.S. 1 1 2 10 Other HBV/HDV(6) – Europe 13 2 42 8 14 3 44 18 Total HBV/HDV – U.S. 122 113 397 380 Total HBV/HDV – Europe 28 16 104 71 Total HBV/HDV – Other International 115 115 468 409 265 244 969 860 Veklury Veklury – U.S. 877 1,241 3,640 2,026 Veklury – Europe 334 547 1,095 607 Veklury – Other International 146 150 830 178 1,357 1,938 5,565 2,811