MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MicroStrategy® Incorporated MSTR ("MicroStrategy"), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year).

"2021 was another transformational year for MicroStrategy. Our software business returned to positive revenue growth for the first time since 2014, highlighted by our enterprise analytics business delivering another strong quarter as we saw a growing adoption of the MicroStrategy platform, especially in the Cloud," said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy.

"We also significantly expanded our bitcoin holdings in the quarter, adding over 10,300 bitcoins to our holdings after successfully raising capital in the quarter through our at-the-market equity offering. Today, MicroStrategy is the world's largest publicly traded corporate owner of bitcoin with over 125,000 bitcoins. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital to execute on our bitcoin acquisition strategy."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $134.5 million, a 2.4% increase, or a 4.4% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $44.4 million, a 15.1% increase, or an 18.3% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Product support revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $69.1 million, a 3.8% decrease, or a 2.5% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $21.0 million, an immaterial change, or a 2.4% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $110.5 million, representing an 82.2% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 84.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $248.0 million, a 125.1% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating expenses include impairment losses on MicroStrategy's digital assets, which were $146.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Loss) Income from Operations and Net (Loss) Income: Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $137.5 million versus income from operations of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $90.0 million, or $8.43 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Digital asset impairment charges of $146.6 million and $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, were reflected in these amounts.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of December 31, 2021, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents of $63.4 million, as compared to $59.7 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.7 million.

Digital Assets: As of December 31, 2021, the carrying value of MicroStrategy's digital assets (comprised of approximately 124,391 bitcoins) was $2.850 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $901.3 million since acquisition and an average carrying amount per bitcoin of approximately $22,913. As of December 31, 2021, the original cost basis and market value of MicroStrategy's bitcoin were $3.752 billion and $5.707 billion, respectively, which reflects an average cost per bitcoin of approximately $30,159 and a market price per bitcoin of $45,879.97, respectively. Additional information on MicroStrategy's digital asset holdings is included in the "Digital Assets – Additional Information" tables at the end of this press release.

Open Market Sale Agreement: On June 14, 2021, MicroStrategy entered into an Open Market Sale Agreement (the "Open Market Sale Agreement") with Jefferies LLC, as agent ("Jefferies"), pursuant to which MicroStrategy issued and sold shares of its class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of approximately $1.0 billion from time to time through Jefferies. During the three months ended December 31, 2021 the Company sold 858,588 shares of its class A common stock under the Open Market Sale Agreement, at an average gross price per share of approximately $694.20, for aggregate net proceeds (less $5.0 million in sales commissions and expenses) of approximately $591.0 million. As of December 31, 2021, the cumulative aggregate offering price of the shares of class A common stock sold under the Open Market Sale Agreement was approximately $1.0 billion, inclusive of sales commissions, constituting the maximum program amount under the Open Market Sale Agreement.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in MicroStrategy's "Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation," which will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of MicroStrategy's investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

MicroStrategy uses its Intelligent Enterprise™ platform across the enterprise and has created an interactive dossier with quarterly financial performance data. Anyone can access the MSTR Financials dossier via a web browser, or by downloading the MicroStrategy Library™ app on an iOS or Android device. To download the native apps, visit MicroStrategy Library for iOS or MicroStrategy Library for Android.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP (loss) income from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share that exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs and (in 2020, before the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2020-06, Debt – Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging – Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06")) the debt discount related to MicroStrategy's long-term debt, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impact of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of debt issuance costs and (in 2020, before the adoption of ASU 2020-06) the debt discount related to MicroStrategy's long-term debt, and (iii) related income tax effects. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy's operating results to those of its competitors.

Conference Call

MicroStrategy will be discussing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on a live Video Webinar today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST. The live Video Webinar and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of MicroStrategy's investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy MSTR is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

This press release may include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements," including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the market price of bitcoin and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price below the value at which the Company's bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; gains or losses on sales of bitcoins that the Company would incur upon any sale of its bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment of the Company's bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations relating to bitcoin that could adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company's ability to own bitcoin; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoins are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, or fraud that results in the Company's loss of its bitcoins; the level and terms of the Company's substantial indebtedness and its ability to service such debt; the extent and timing of market acceptance of the Company's new offerings; continued acceptance of the Company's other products in the marketplace; the Company's ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay the Company's ability to recognize revenue; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive factors; general economic conditions; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy's registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020* (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses $ 32,543 $ 29,770 $ 101,804 $ 86,743 Subscription services 11,848 8,788 43,069 33,082 Total product licenses and subscription services 44,391 38,558 144,873 119,825 Product support 69,146 71,886 281,209 284,434 Other services 20,978 20,875 84,680 76,476 Total revenues 134,515 131,319 510,762 480,735 Cost of revenues Product licenses 431 564 1,721 2,293 Subscription services 5,181 3,321 16,901 14,833 Total product licenses and subscription services 5,612 3,885 18,622 17,126 Product support 4,901 4,743 19,254 23,977 Other services 13,490 12,157 54,033 49,952 Total cost of revenues 24,003 20,785 91,909 91,055 Gross profit 110,512 110,534 418,853 389,680 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 43,413 39,111 160,141 148,910 Research and development 30,875 24,955 117,117 103,561 General and administrative 27,104 19,622 95,501 80,136 Digital asset impairment losses 146,587 26,456 830,621 70,698 Total operating expenses 247,979 110,144 1,203,380 403,305 (Loss) income from operations (137,467 ) 390 (784,527 ) (13,625 ) Interest (expense) income, net (11,629 ) (1,917 ) (29,149 ) 710 Other income (expense), net 656 (2,506 ) 2,287 (7,038 ) Loss before income taxes (148,440 ) (4,033 ) (811,389 ) (19,953 ) Benefit from income taxes (58,463 ) (6,694 ) (275,909 ) (12,429 ) Net (loss) income $ (89,977 ) $ 2,661 $ (535,480 ) $ (7,524 ) Basic (loss) earnings per share (1): $ (8.43 ) $ 0.28 $ (53.44 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic (loss) earnings per share 10,679 9,408 10,020 9,684 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1): $ (8.43 ) $ 0.27 $ (53.44 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted (loss) earnings per share 10,679 9,849 10,020 9,684

(1) Basic and fully diluted (loss) earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same. * Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020* (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,356 $ 59,675 Restricted cash 1,078 1,084 Accounts receivable, net 189,280 197,461 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,251 14,400 Total current assets 267,965 272,620 Digital assets 2,850,210 1,054,302 Property and equipment, net 36,587 42,975 Right-of-use assets 66,760 73,597 Deposits and other assets 15,820 15,615 Deferred tax assets, net 319,782 6,503 Total Assets $ 3,557,124 $ 1,465,612 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities $ 46,084 $ 44,848 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 54,548 49,249 Accrued interest 1,493 271 Deferred revenue and advance payments 209,860 191,250 Total current liabilities 311,985 285,618 Long-term debt, net 2,155,151 486,366 Deferred revenue and advance payments 8,089 14,662 Operating lease liabilities 76,608 84,328 Other long-term liabilities 26,224 33,382 Deferred tax liabilities 109 8,211 Total Liabilities 2,578,166 912,567 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 18,006 shares issued and 9,322 shares outstanding, and 16,307 shares issued and 7,623 shares outstanding, respectively 18 16 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,727,143 763,051 Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 8,684 shares, respectively (782,104 ) (782,104 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,543 ) (3,885 ) Retained earnings 41,442 575,965 Total Stockholders' Equity 978,958 553,045 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,557,124 $ 1,465,612

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020* (unaudited) Operating activities: Net loss $ (535,480 ) $ (7,524 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,358 13,332 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 8,189 8,210 Credit losses and sales allowances 1,509 2,732 Net realized gain on short-term investments 0 (94 ) Deferred taxes (284,221 ) (20,830 ) Release of liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits (561 ) 0 Share-based compensation expense 44,126 11,153 Digital asset impairment losses 830,621 70,698 Gain on partial lease termination 0 (2,820 ) Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount on long-term debt 7,201 1,543 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,618 (774 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25 ) 2,346 Deposits and other assets (1,713 ) 416 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,749 9,174 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 2,374 (6,827 ) Accrued interest 1,222 271 Deferred revenue and advance payments 14,710 (20,223 ) Operating lease liabilities (10,222 ) (11,171 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,622 ) 4,007 Net cash provided by operating activities 93,833 53,619 Investing activities: Purchases of digital assets (2,626,529 ) (1,125,000 ) Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments 0 119,886 Purchases of property and equipment (2,706 ) (3,651 ) Purchases of short-term investments 0 (9,928 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,629,235 ) (1,018,693 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from convertible senior notes classified as debt 1,050,000 496,473 Proceeds from convertible senior notes classified as equity 0 153,527 Issuance costs paid for convertible senior notes (24,796 ) (14,625 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 500,000 0 Issuance costs paid for senior secured notes (12,792 ) 0 Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under public offerings 1,000,000 0 Issuance costs paid related to sale of class A common stock under public offerings (9,537 ) 0 Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options 40,651 51,082 Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,854 0 Payment of withholding tax on vesting of restricted stock units (4,695 ) 0 Purchases of treasury stock 0 (123,224 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,541,685 563,233 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,608 ) 4,784 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,675 (397,057 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 60,759 457,816 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 64,434 $ 60,759

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020* (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses $ 32,543 $ 29,770 $ 101,804 $ 86,743 Subscription services 11,848 8,788 43,069 33,082 Total product licenses and subscription services 44,391 38,558 144,873 119,825 Product support 69,146 71,886 281,209 284,434 Other services: Consulting 19,661 19,372 79,732 71,345 Education 1,317 1,503 4,948 5,131 Total other services 20,978 20,875 84,680 76,476 Total revenues 134,515 131,319 510,762 480,735 Cost of revenues Product licenses and subscription services: Product licenses 431 564 1,721 2,293 Subscription services 5,181 3,321 16,901 14,833 Total product licenses and subscription services 5,612 3,885 18,622 17,126 Product support 4,901 4,743 19,254 23,977 Other services: Consulting 12,258 10,996 48,773 42,923 Education 1,232 1,161 5,260 7,029 Total other services 13,490 12,157 54,033 49,952 Total cost of revenues 24,003 20,785 91,909 91,055 Gross profit $ 110,512 $ 110,534 $ 418,853 $ 389,680

* Derived from audited financial statements.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ROLLFORWARD OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS (unaudited) Source of

Capital Used to

Purchase

Bitcoin Digital Asset

Original Cost

Basis

(in thousands) Digital Asset

Impairment

Losses

(in thousands) Digital Asset

Carrying Value

(in thousands) Approximate

Number of

Bitcoins Held Approximate

Average

Purchase Price

Per Bitcoin Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 0 n/a Digital asset purchases (a) 425,000 425,000 38,250 11,111 Digital asset impairment losses (44,242 ) (44,242 ) Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 425,000 $ (44,242 ) $ 380,758 38,250 $ 11,111 Digital asset purchases (b) 700,000 700,000 32,219 21,726 Digital asset impairment losses (26,456 ) (26,456 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 1,125,000 $ (70,698 ) $ 1,054,302 70,469 $ 15,964 Digital asset purchases (c) 1,086,375 1,086,375 20,857 52,087 Digital asset impairment losses (194,095 ) (194,095 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 2,211,375 $ (264,793 ) $ 1,946,582 91,326 $ 24,214 Digital asset purchases (d) 529,231 529,231 13,759 38,464 Digital asset impairment losses (424,774 ) (424,774 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 2,740,606 $ (689,567 ) $ 2,051,039 105,085 $ 26,080 Digital asset purchases (e) 419,865 419,865 8,957 46,876 Digital asset impairment losses (65,165 ) (65,165 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 3,160,471 $ (754,732 ) $ 2,405,739 114,042 $ 27,713 Digital asset purchases (f) 591,058 591,058 10,349 57,113 Digital asset impairment losses (146,587 ) (146,587 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 3,751,529 $ (901,319 ) $ 2,850,210 124,391 $ 30,159

(a) In the third quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using excess cash, including cash from the liquidation of short-term investments. (b) In the fourth quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $634.7 million in net proceeds from its issuance of its 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Convertible Notes") and excess cash. (c) In the first quarter of 2021, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $1.026 billion in net proceeds from its issuance of its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Convertible Notes" and together with the 2025 Convertible Notes, the "Convertible Notes") and excess cash. (d) In the second quarter of 2021, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $487.2 million in net proceeds from its issuance of its 6.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 and excess cash. (e) In the third quarter of 2021, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $399.5 million in net proceeds from its sale of 555,179 shares of class A common stock offered under the Open Market Sale Agreement and excess cash. (f) In the fourth quarter of 2021, MicroStrategy purchased bitcoin using $591.0 million in net proceeds from its sale of 858,588 shares of class A common stock offered under the Open Market Sale Agreement and excess cash.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DIGITAL ASSETS – ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MARKET VALUE OF BITCOIN HOLDINGS (unaudited) Approximate

Number of

Bitcoins Held

at End of

Quarter Lowest

Market Price

Per Bitcoin

During

Quarter (a) Market Value

of Bitcoin

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Lowest

Market Price

(in thousands)

(b) Highest

Market Price

Per Bitcoin

During

Quarter (c) Market Value

of Bitcoin

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Highest

Market Price

(in thousands)

(d) Market Price

Per Bitcoin at

End of

Quarter (e) Market Value

of Bitcoin

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Ending

Market Price

(in thousands)

(f) June 30, 2020 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a September 30, 2020 38,250 $ 8,905.84 $ 340,648 $ 12,486.61 $ 477,613 $ 10,706.00 $ 409,505 December 31, 2020 70,469 $ 10,363.76 $ 730,324 $ 29,321.90 $ 2,066,285 $ 29,181.00 $ 2,056,356 March 31, 2021 91,326 $ 27,678.00 $ 2,527,721 $ 61,788.45 $ 5,642,892 $ 58,601.28 $ 5,351,820 June 30, 2021 105,085 $ 28,800.00 $ 3,026,448 $ 64,899.00 $ 6,819,911 $ 34,763.47 $ 3,653,119 September 30, 2021 114,042 $ 29,301.56 $ 3,341,609 $ 52,944.96 $ 6,037,949 $ 43,534.56 $ 4,964,768 December 31, 2021 124,391 $ 42,333.00 $ 5,265,844 $ 69,000.00 $ 8,582,979 $ 45,879.97 $ 5,707,055

(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Bitcoin During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when MicroStrategy purchased any of its bitcoin. (b) The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. (c) The "Highest Market Price Per Bitcoin During Quarter" represents the highest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when MicroStrategy purchased any of its bitcoin. (d) The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. (e) The "Market Price Per Bitcoin at End of Quarter" represents the market price of one bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the respective quarter. (f) The "Market Value of Bitcoin Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of one bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period.

The amounts reported as "Market Value" in the above table represent only a mathematical calculation consisting of the price for one bitcoin reported on the Coinbase exchange (MicroStrategy's principal market) in each scenario defined above multiplied by the number of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy at the end of the applicable period. The Securities and Exchange Commission has previously stated that there has not been a demonstration that (i) bitcoin and bitcoin markets are inherently resistant to manipulation or that the spot price of bitcoin may not be subject to fraud and manipulation; and (ii) adequate surveillance-sharing agreements with bitcoin-related markets are in place, as bitcoin-related markets are either not significant, not regulated, or both. Accordingly, the Market Value amounts reported above may not accurately represent fair market value, and the actual fair market value of MicroStrategy's bitcoin may be different from such amounts and such deviation may be material. Moreover, (i) the bitcoin market historically has been characterized by significant volatility in price, limited liquidity and trading volumes compared to sovereign currencies markets, relative anonymity, a developing regulatory landscape, potential susceptibility to market abuse and manipulation, and various other risks that are, or may be, inherent in its entirely electronic, virtual form and decentralized network and (ii) MicroStrategy may not be able to sell its bitcoins at the Market Value amounts indicated above, at the market price as reported on the Coinbase exchange (its principal market) on the date of sale, or at all.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of non-GAAP (loss) income from operations: (Loss) income from operations $ (137,467 ) $ 390 $ (784,527 ) $ (13,625 ) Share-based compensation expense 13,153 3,256 44,126 11,153 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (124,314 ) $ 3,646 $ (740,401 ) $ (2,472 )

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES NET (LOSS) INCOME AND (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of non-GAAP net (loss) income: Net (loss) income $ (89,977 ) $ 2,661 $ (535,480 ) $ (7,524 ) Share-based compensation expense 13,153 3,256 44,126 11,153 Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 2,117 1,543 7,201 1,543 Income tax effects (1) (15,099 ) (6,140 ) (47,976 ) (5,656 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (89,806 ) $ 1,320 $ (532,129 ) $ (484 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share (2): Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (8.43 ) $ 0.27 $ (53.44 ) $ (0.78 ) Share-based compensation expense (per diluted share) 1.23 0.33 4.40 1.15 Interest expense arising from amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount (per diluted share) 0.20 0.16 0.72 0.16 Income tax effects (per diluted share) (1.41 ) (0.63 ) (4.79 ) (0.58 ) Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (8.41 ) $ 0.13 $ (53.11 ) $ (0.05 )

(1) Income tax effects reflect the net tax effects of share-based compensation expense and interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount. (2) For reconciliation purposes, the non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations use the same weighted average shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations for the same period. For example, in periods of GAAP net loss, otherwise dilutive potential shares of common stock from MicroStrategy's share-based compensation arrangements and Convertible Notes are excluded from the GAAP diluted loss per share calculation as they would be antidilutive, and therefore are also excluded from the non-GAAP diluted earnings or loss per share calculation.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, (unaudited) GAAP Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Rate Impact (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency (2) GAAP GAAP %

Change Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

% Change (3) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 Revenues Product licenses $ 32,543 $ (1,169 ) $ 33,712 $ 29,770 9.3 % 13.2 % Subscription services 11,848 (45 ) 11,893 8,788 34.8 % 35.3 % Total product licenses and subscription services 44,391 (1,214 ) 45,605 38,558 15.1 % 18.3 % Product support 69,146 (976 ) 70,122 71,886 -3.8 % -2.5 % Other services 20,978 (406 ) 21,384 20,875 0.5 % 2.4 % Total revenues 134,515 (2,596 ) 137,111 131,319 2.4 % 4.4 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (unaudited) GAAP Foreign

Currency

Exchange

Rate Impact (1) Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency (2) GAAP GAAP %

Change Non-GAAP

Constant

Currency

% Change (3) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2021 Revenues Product licenses $ 101,804 $ (858 ) $ 102,662 $ 86,743 17.4 % 18.4 % Subscription services 43,069 519 42,550 33,082 30.2 % 28.6 % Total product licenses and subscription services 144,873 (339 ) 145,212 119,825 20.9 % 21.2 % Product support 281,209 3,816 277,393 284,434 -1.1 % -2.5 % Other services 84,680 1,118 83,562 76,476 10.7 % 9.3 % Total revenues 510,762 4,595 506,167 480,735 6.2 % 5.3 %

(1) The "Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact" reflects the estimated impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on international revenues. It shows the increase (decrease) in international revenues from the same period in the prior year, based on comparisons to the prior year quarterly average foreign currency exchange rates. The term "international" refers to operations outside of the United States and Canada. (2) The "Non-GAAP Constant Currency" reflects the current period GAAP amount, less the Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impact. (3) The "Non-GAAP Constant Currency % Change" reflects the percentage change between the current period Non-GAAP Constant Currency amount and the GAAP amount for the same period in the prior year.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED DEFERRED REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020* (unaudited) Current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 993 $ 1,495 Deferred subscription services revenue 35,589 26,258 Deferred product support revenue 166,477 156,216 Deferred other services revenue 6,801 7,281 Total current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 209,860 $ 191,250 Non-current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 68 $ 139 Deferred subscription services revenue 1,064 8,758 Deferred product support revenue 6,203 5,055 Deferred other services revenue 754 710 Total non-current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 8,089 $ 14,662 Total current and non-current: Deferred product licenses revenue $ 1,061 $ 1,634 Deferred subscription services revenue 36,653 35,016 Deferred product support revenue 172,680 161,271 Deferred other services revenue 7,555 7,991 Total current and non-current deferred revenue and advance payments $ 217,949 $ 205,912

* Derived from audited financial statements.

