Cue Health to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Cue Health ("Cue") HLTH, a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The webcast link is available only for those who are attending the BTIG conference.
About Cue Health
Cue Health HLTH is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.
