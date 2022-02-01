Promega Earns a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

Biotech company recognized for culture supporting work-life balance

Promega Corporation was recognized today as a top place to work in the US with a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award. Companies earn a place on the Top Workplaces USA list based solely on employee engagement surveys compiled by research firm Energage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006152/en/

Promega is a winner of a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, ranking in the top 50 among companies its size. Companies earn a place on the Top Workplaces USA list based solely on employee engagement surveys compiled by research firm Energage. Feedback from Promega employees showed that the biotechnology manufacturer's strongest culture driver is its support of work-life balance. (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 1,100 companies across four size categories were recognized as national winners. Promega ranked in the top 50 among companies with 1,000-2,499 employees. Feedback from Promega employees showed that the biotechnology manufacturer's strongest culture driver is its support of work-life balance.

"We faced a lot of extremes together over the past two years in our global role supporting COVID-19 testing and research," says Promega Director of HR Organizational Development Darbie Miller. "Our employees rose to that challenge and it's meaningful to all of us that they continue to experience a culture that prioritizes flexibility to balance work and personal life. We are honored to receive this recognition and also to understand from all the survey feedback how to continue to evolve the employee experience at Promega."

Promega, a global manufacturer of reagents, assays and benchtop instruments for the life science industry, employs more than 1800 people worldwide with more than 1200 of those employees at its Madison, WI facilities. The company experienced an approximate 10-fold increase in demand for products at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and employed several measures to scale up operations.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are calculated by comparing the Energage employee engagement survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers, to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. Promega earned recognition for "Work-Life Balance" because the company's results in this area were in the top 25% of organizations surveyed in the past 12 months.

The Promega employee base contributes a wide range of skills and disciplines in research & development, logistics, manufacturing, engineering, information technology, sales, marketing, customer service, technical service, training, human resources, and communications. To learn more about Promega and current job openings, visit: https://www.promega.com/aboutus/careers/

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006152/en/