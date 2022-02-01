Q1 2022 Insurance Labor Market Study Results to be Highlighted During Webinar

The results of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Market Study will be revealed in a complimentary webinar presentation at 1 p.m. CST on February 10, 2022. The study was conducted in part by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry.

The survey, which ran from January 12 to January 30, 2022, received responses from insurance carriers across all sectors of the industry. The webinar will reveal valuable insight on current labor market trends and staffing expectations for the coming year.

"The industry's war for talent continues to intensify, prompting organizations to refine how they are attracting and retaining talent," said Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of The Jacobson Group. "Long-regarded as an accurate forecast of the insurance industry's labor outlook, our study provides valuable insights to help insurers develop competitive recruitment strategies."

The webinar is open to all members of the insurance industry. To register, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2022q1-webinar.

