Knobbe Martens Partner Susan Natland Named Chair of the USPTO's Trademark Public Advisory Committee

Congratulations to Knobbe Martens partner Susan Natland, who was promoted by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to serve as Chair of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC).

This year will be Natland's final year in a three-year term serving on the TPAC, where she assists the USPTO in creating policy, rules, regulations, and guidance to protect brands in the U.S. and abroad and helps support the USPTO's critical mission of issuing predictable, reliable and high-quality intellectual property (IP) rights.

"This opportunity to help create national trademark policy and goals has been one of the most fulfilling and rewarding experiences of my career," said Natland, who is also Chair of the firm's Trademark and Brand Protection Group and viewed as a hands-on leader and visionary by her peers. "The TPAC's work helps increase the protection of U.S. trademarks around the world, the public service counterpart to what I do for clients every day. I am honored and delighted to finish the final year of my term as Chair of a group of dedicated and extraordinary committee members."

The TPAC, created under the Patent and Trademark Office Efficiency Act as part of the American Inventors Act of 1999, is comprised of private-sector intellectual property executives who advise the Secretary of Commerce and USPTO director on the management of U.S. trademark operations, including reviewing policies, performance and budget, among other responsibilities. Committee members prepare an annual report that summarizes USPTO trademark operations, which is presented to the U.S President at the end of each fiscal year. The role of the TPAC not only promotes commerce and trade in the U.S., but also helps protect consumers from brand confusion and misuse.

At Knobbe Martens, Natland advises emerging and established companies across a wide variety of industries on all aspects of domestic and international brand protection and enforcement, advertising law, unfair competition, copyright, and data privacy and security matters. Natland has also taught advanced Trademark Law at her alma matter UCLA Law and served as virtual in-house counsel for a major technology company. She has held a number of firm leadership positions, including Chair of the firm's Diversity and Data Privacy Committees, and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. She is also a registered patent attorney, as well as a certified data privacy specialist through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (CIPP/US).

"Susan's exemplary skills, work ethic and leadership abilities will contribute to her being an outstanding TPAC Chair; Secretary Raimondo made a great choice," said Knobbe Martens Managing Partner Steven Nataupsky. "She possesses a broad knowledge of trademark and other IP laws which enables her to service clients at the highest level. Her contributions in the area of trademark policy will be equally impressive."

Natland's reputation as a consummate professional and fierce advocate for her clients has earned her a number of accolades over the course of her more than two-decade career. World IP Review has recognized her as one of the 80 "Most Influential Women in IP" worldwide, and Managing IP has named her to its "Top 250 Women in IP" international list. She is a frequent recipient of the International Law Office (ILO) "Client Choice Award" and repeatedly voted as one of the top trademark lawyers in the country by a variety of business and legal publications.

The USPTO press release can be found here.

About Knobbe Martens

Knobbe Martens is a highly respected intellectual property law firm, offering legal services in all aspects of intellectual property and technology law. The firm's litigation group handles cases throughout the U.S. and coordinates strategy for disputes worldwide. Founded in California in 1962, the firm has about 300 lawyers and scientists based in offices located in Orange County, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. Knobbe Martens serves a diverse international client base, from multinational corporations to emerging businesses of all stages. More information about the firm can be found at www.knobbe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006146/en/