WMS Partners Adds Four New Employee Shareholders

WMS Partners ("WMS"), a $5 billion multi-family office focused on wealth planning and investing in both public and private markets, is pleased to announce the addition of Chief Operating Officer Laura Carr and Senior Financial Advisors Sam Callard, Chris Walczak, and Nate Allen as new shareholders.

"Adding Laura, Sam, Chris, and Nate to our shareholder group is part of our plan to expand the ownership and reinforce our commitment to remaining an independent, permanent firm providing our client families with conflict-free, unbiased advice now and for future generations," said Todd Wickwire, Chief Executive Officer of WMS. Tim Chase, Chairman of WMS, said, "Laura, Chris, Sam, and Nate represent the very best of WMS, and we are thrilled to welcome them as new shareholders."

Laura Carr leads the firms' day-to-day operations, helping align the firm's talent with its long-term objectives, and driving strategic initiatives to support growth. Ms. Carr's career spans more than 30 years with extensive experience at both large and small financial services organizations and has proven abilities in talent acquisition, strategy development, implementation, organizational design, and process improvement. Previously, Ms. Carr was with PNC Wealth Management, a division of PNC Bank, where she was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Sam Callard, JD is a lead advisor and serves as Chairman of WMS's Real Estate Investment Committee. Prior to joining WMS, Mr. Callard was with Matheys Lane Capital Management, a multi-family office based in Providence, RI. During his time at Matheys Lane, he worked with client families on all aspects of their planning and investments needs and led due diligence of prospective managers of private equity, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. Prior to this role, Mr. Callard was a practicing attorney in New York at Seward & Kissel LLP, where he represented hedge funds and the investment advisers to hedge funds.

Chris Walczak, CFP® is a lead advisor with expertise in serving multi-generational families and entrepreneurs helping them navigate complex financial and planning issues. In addition, Mr. Walczak serves as a Team Lead and Chair of the WMS Advanced Planning Committee. Prior to joining WMS, Mr. Walczak was a Family Wealth Advisor with GenSpring | SunTrust Private Wealth, where he spent 13 years developing extensive relationships with ultra-high net worth families in the Washington D.C. area. He provided guidance on topics ranging from estate and tax planning to philanthropic giving and family governance. He is a Certified Financial Planner® practitioner, as well as a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor.

Nate Allen is a lead advisor and serves as Chairman of the firm's Private Debt & Equity Committees. Prior to joining WMS, Mr. Allen was a founding partner at Warisan Capital Management LLC in Stamford, CT, where he established and grew the firm's investment advisory business. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, starting his career at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. in New York, where he advised both public and private companies. Mr. Allen has also held positions at UBS and Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown.

About WMS Partners

WMS Partners, a registered investment advisor with more than $5 billion in assets under management, was founded in 1993 as a multi-family office providing an alternative for families to traditional financial services firms—independent, transparent, and aligned with clients' interests. Serving as a fiduciary to an ever-growing circle of affluent families, WMS takes an open-architecture approach and is completely objective in the expertise it brings in wealth planning, public and private investments, and family legacy advice. Read more at: www.wms-partners.com

