Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fully Automatic Coffee Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Fully Automatic Coffee Machine estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.

Coffee consumption continues to witness healthy demand in both developed and developing markets. Factors such as rising incomes coupled with significant investments by major food & beverage brands are expected to benefit market growth. The significant gains posted by coffee are reflected by mushrooming cafes across cities globally.

The versatile flavor and packaging options make instant coffee further attractive to consumers. Demand for instant coffee is especially high in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific where cost and convenience play a bigger role in purchase decisions. Market for instant coffee is also high among first-time coffee consumers looking for convenience and taste.

Automatic coffee machines are now widely used in most households and have gone way beyond restaurants and offices like before. Moreover, such devices are now more technically advanced and the series of automatic espresso machines particularly, has achieved unparalleled precision in coffee making like trained professionals. The interest in espresso beverages has also led to an increase in the sales of espresso machines worldwide.

Quick Service Restaurants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full Service Restaurants segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Fully Automatic Coffee Machine market.

Self-service kiosks are already quite famous in Asian and European fast casual and quick service restaurants and they are catching on quickly even in the US. This increased use of self-service kiosks at restaurants had given rise to growing adoption of automated coffee vending machines at bakeries and hotels.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $343.1 Million by 2026

The Fully Automatic Coffee Machine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.27% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$343.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$470.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robust Coffee Industry Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Fully Automatic Coffee Machines

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

How the Food Service Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's The New Normal?

Fully Automatic Coffee Machines: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 141 Featured)

Animo B.V.

Bravilor Bonamat BV

BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Crem International AB

De'Longhi Group

Eversys AG

Franke Holding AG

Groupe SEB

Gruppo Cimbali S.p.A.

JURA Elektroapparate AG

N&W Global Vending S.p.A.

Rancilio Group S.p.A.

Rex-Royal AG

Wilbur Curtis Co.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Range of Coffee Flavors & Blends Encourage Adoption of Automated Coffee Machines to Save Time & Cost

Rise of V-Commerce Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Automated Coffee Machines in Food Service Outlets

Robust Outlook for Coffee Shops Bodes Well for Increased Investments in Automatic Coffee Machines

Rise of Digital Self-Service Drives Adoption of Automated Self-Service Coffee at Hotels, Restaurants & Bakery

AI Enables Automatic Coffee Machines to Dispense Personalized Coffee

Rise of Offices With Kitchenette as the Future of Workplace to Benefit Demand for Automatic Coffee Machines

Smart Coffee Machines with Advanced Functionalities to Expand Market Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94b61k

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006147/en/