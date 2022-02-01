Insights on the Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Advanced Micro Devices, ENEA and Google Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Research Report by Type, by Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market size was estimated at USD 319.90 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 391.79 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.83% to reach USD 1,349.90 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for linear performance scalability for multicore and many core device support

Increasing demand for optimized communication and control systems requiring for high performance and hard real-time applications

RTOS as most preferred solutions for most of the IoT applications

Inherent incapability of traditional operating system that do not support IoT chips

Restraints

Delay in latest security patches increases overheads

Limit synchronization capabilities

Opportunities

Flexible and scalable RTOS can help increase ROI, cut development costs, and reduce time to market for IoT Applications

RTOS with safety-critical certification

Challenges

Complex integration environment

Limited skillset

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amperex Technology Ltd.

Atari SA

Benison Technologies

BlackBerry Limited

Emerson Network Power

ENEA

Express Logic, Inc.

FreeRTOS

Google

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

IXYS Corporation

Johnson Controls Inc.

Johnson Matthey

LG Chem, Ltd.

Lynx Software Technologies

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Azure

Wind River Systems, Inc.

