FOX Business Network's Kudlow Sets New Ratings Record While Besting CNBC for Fourth Consecutive Month

"Kudlow" and "Varney & Co." Place Among Top 10 Programs in Business Television
FOX Business Network's (FBN) Kudlow (weekdays 4 PM/ET) ended the month of January delivering its highest-rated telecast since the show's inception with 263,000 viewers for the month, according to Nielsen Media Research. Hosted by Larry Kudlow, the market-close program topped CNBC's Closing Bell for the fourth consecutive month in total viewers, notably nabbing a new ratings record with 345,000 total viewers during the January 28th telecast.
Leading off business day coverage, FBN's premier market-open program Varney & Co. (weekdays 9 AM – 12 PM/ET) hosted by Stuart Varney delivered 243,000 viewers placing it among the top 10 programs in business news along with Kudlow. Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET), CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET), The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3 PM/ET), FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET), Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 8 PM/ET), Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street (Fridays, 7 PM/ET), Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) Wall Street Journal at Large with Gerry Baker (Fridays, 7:30 PM/ET) and Barron's Roundtable (Saturdays, 10 AM/ET) further rounded the month among the top 25 shows in business news. Closing out January, FBN's Business Day programming (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET) drew in 201,000 total viewers and 21,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, while the network's market hours programming (9 AM-4 PM/ET) netted 194,000 total viewers and 21,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo.
Additionally, FBN continued to deliver the most affluent programs in cable, securing 10 of the top 20 cable news shows with median income among the 25-54 demo. FBN's Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street was the most affluent program in all of cable news delivering an average median income of $175,500. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast placed second with an average median income of $159,900, while FBN Prime's American Built ranked fifth with a median income of $149,800. Kudlow, Varney & Co., Making Money with Charles Payne, FOX Business Tonight, The Claman Countdown, American Gold (Wednesdays, 8 PM/ET) and Mornings with Maria rounded out the top 20 cable news programs, each delivering an audience with a median income of $131,700 or greater.
FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
