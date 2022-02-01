Worldwide Automotive Robotics Industry to 2030 - Featuring Seiko Epson, ABB and Rockwell Automation Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Robotics Market by Type, Component, and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Robotics Market size was valued at USD 6.60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 18.00 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022-2030.

In the beginning, robots were used to accomplish simple tasks like pick and place. Since they had no external sensing, they could only help in tedious, repetitive, arduous, and dangerous tasks. However, with the integration of different sensors, they have evolved to handle complex applications such as grinding, welding, assembly and deburring. Robots have been used in the automotive industry for many years. They assist in all major manufacturing phases starting from material handling to process operations and assembly. Automotive robots not only increase the productivity in manufacturing facilities but also minimizes the wastage of raw materials. They are also cost-effective and can complete the given task much faster than their human counterparts with higher precision.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

Rising demand for automobiles all over the globe due to the increasing per capita income is fuelling the growth of automotive robotics market. Robots play a vital role in automotive industry. For instance, autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) or mobile robots are used to transfer components and materials safely from one place to another. Also, the use of articulated robots has been significantly increased in the automotive industry due to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to perform various operations.

Moreover, rising investments in the automotive industry to build new production facilities and ramp up production through modernization of the existing facilities, leads to greater adoption of robots. Furthermore, aggressive R&D is undergoing to enhance the capability of robots and to promote sustainable production processes, which in turn is expected to favour the growth of automotive robotics in the coming years.

However, high initial investment and maintenance cost may restrain the automotive robotics market growth to some extent. On the other hand, greater penetration of smart devices, use of wireless and cloud technologies in automotive robotics will provide ample growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

