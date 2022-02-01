Global Workplace Stress Management Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Service, Delivery Mode, Activity, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Workplace Stress Management Market Research Report by Service, by Delivery Mode, by Activity, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Workplace Stress Management Market size was estimated at USD 6,843.62 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,942.15 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.41% to reach USD 19,834.52 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Workplace Stress Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Workplace Stress Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Workplace Stress Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Workplace Stress Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Workplace Stress Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Workplace Stress Management Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Workplace Stress Management Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Workplace Stress Management Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising awareness of stress management

Growing focus on health and safety regulations coupled with incentives for companies

Increasing incidences of conditions such as anxiety, stress, depression, and chronic headache among workers

Restraints

Lack of awareness of management solutions in workplaces

Opportunities

Growing demand from small and medium enterprises

Emerging focus on workers health from big companies

Challenges

Budgetary constraints and high cost of stress management practices

Companies Mentioned

2Morrow Inc.

ACAP HealthWorks

Active Health Management Inc

Animo B.V.

Asset Health, Inc.

Cascade Centers Inc

Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

ComPsych

Curalinc Healthcare

eMindful, Inc

Fitbit by Google LLC

HAPPIFY HEALTH

HEADSPACE INC.

Journey Meditation

Levelhead

LifeDojo

LifeWorks Canada Ltd

Lyra Health, Inc

Magellan Health, Inc.

Marino Wellness

Mindario

Optum, Inc.

ReThink, Inc.

Silvercloud Health Limited

Sol Wellness

SuperBetter, LLC

Total Brain

Truworth Wellness

Vitality Group

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Wellsource, Inc.

