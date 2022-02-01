Actian Corporation Awarded a Top Workplaces USA 2022 Honor by Top Workplaces

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, today announced that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA 2022 honor by Top Workplaces. The recipients are awarded solely based upon employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture-drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
In addition to the Top Workplaces USA award, Actian has received regional awards with Top Workplaces through the Austin American-Statesman two years running, as well as the Culture Excellence Awards for Employee Well-Being (2021) and Clued-In Employees (2020). A globally operated enterprise hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, Actian believes data should be used as a competitive advantage. Through the deployment of remarkable data technology, underpinned by a relentless and trusted service commitment, Actian ensures that business critical systems can transact and integrate at their very best – on premises, in the cloud or both. Thousands of companies like Citicorp, Conoco Phillips, Bloomberg, ADP, Intuit and GE Transportation trust Actian to help them solve the toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses, today and in the future.
"Actian is not just a place to work, it's a place to innovate and our dynamic team thrives on creating technology for the next generation," said Melissa Ribeiro, Chief People Officer at Actian. "We're incredibly proud to receive this recognition for fostering a true sense of culture and community for our global employees."
To join the growing Actian team in transforming data management and integration, or learn more about its award-winning culture, please visit: https://www.actian.com/company/careers/.
About Actian
Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics, and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of organizations worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative, enterprise-class, hybrid data products, fully managed cloud services, mobile and IoT Edge data management and industry solutions, Actian ensures that business-critical systems can analyze, transact and connect at their very best – both on-premise and in the cloud. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses…with data. For more, visit http://www.actian.com.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006124/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
