Energage Names Cotton & Company LLP a Winner of the 2022 National Top Workplaces Award

Cotton & Company LLP has been named a 2022 National Top Workplace. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

Cotton & Company has earned local Top Workplace recognition from The Washington Post in five of the last seven years of participation. The Energage 2022 National Top Workplaces award elevates the firm's cultural excellence to the national stage. "Our employees and our partners always have been and always will be central to our success as we continue serving the public interest; we are proud of this national recognition and know that our culture is rooted in and driven by our people," said Cotton & Company Managing Partner, Steven Koons.

