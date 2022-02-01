NFS Leasing, Inc. Reports 16% Year-Over-Year Growth of Originations in 2021

Growth results attributed to value, agility and service to customers
NFS Leasing, Inc., a privately-held leader in equipment finance across the U.S. and Canada, today announced that it achieved 16% year-over-year growth of originations in 2021.
"Our growth throughout 2021 speaks to the strength of our team, our ability to move quickly in response to company inquiries, and the value we bring to our customers," said Ashley Whyman, President, NFS Leasing. "Our solutions are designed to meet a need when traditional financing may not be available for companies. NFS delivers flexible equipment financing to provide companies with opportunities for future growth and success."
In 2021, as a complement to NFS Leasing's core business, the company began a soft launch of a small-ticket program, with a full launch and automation planned for later in 2022. The program provides equipment leases with transaction sizes ranging from $25,000 to $150,000. Additionally, NFS saw an increase in transactions in the aviation industry last year.
"As we enter 2022 and look ahead to the possibilities that a new year brings, we continue our commitment to transform companies with our unique solutions and offerings while providing exceptional services to support their growth vision," said Dean Oliver, Executive Vice President of Sales, Principal, NFS Leasing.
To contact NFS Leasing for a custom finance solution, visit https://nfsleasing.com/contact/.
ABOUT NFS LEASING, INC.
NFS Leasing is a privately-held independent equipment finance leader with more than 15 years of experience. NFS Leasing is a story lender and provides flexible equipment financing and secured loans to small and middle market non-investment grade companies in the U.S. and Canada. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides customized solutions supporting emerging, turnaround and established businesses. NFS Leasing is proud to have created thousands of jobs and infused over $1,000,000,000 of capital into businesses. Contact us today and tell us your story at www.nfsleasing.com
BOSTON HEADQUARTERS
900 Cummings Center Suite 226-U Beverly, MA 01915
Email us at info@nfsleasing.com
Call us at 866.970.4NFS (4637)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005015/en/
