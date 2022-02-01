North America Railroad Tie Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring CXT, Evertrak and IntegriCo Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Railroad Tie Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the North America railroad tie market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the North America railroad tie market across the globe.

The publisher's study offers valuable information about the North America railroad tie market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the North America railroad tie market during the forecast period.

An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the North America railroad tie market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the North America railroad tie market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the North America railroad tie, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Railroad Tie Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the North America railroad tie market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the North America railroad tie market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in terms of tie type and train type of the North America railroad tie market?

What is the revenue of the North America railroad tie market based on the respective segments?

Which are the key strategies used by top players of the North America railroad tie market?

Which are the leading companies in the North America railroad tie market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. U.S. Railway Infrastructure Overview

5.4. Cost Analysis

5.4.1. Tie Cost

5.4.1.1. Standard and Specialty / Turnouts

5.4.1.2. Creosote Treated Hardwood

5.4.1.3. Borate Treated hardwood

5.4.1.4. Concrete

5.4.1.5. Composite

5.4.1.6. Steel

5.4.2. Project Cost

5.4.2.1. Design (client & contractor)

5.4.2.2. Bid Cost (client & contractor)

5.4.2.3. Prelims

5.4.2.4. Delivery

5.4.2.5. Installation

5.4.2.5.1. Labor

5.4.2.5.2. Equipment

5.4.2.5.3. Travel/subsistence/accommodation etc.

5.4.2.6. Tie Hardware

5.4.2.7. Ballast replacement/cleaning/tamping

5.4.2.8. Inspection and sign off (client & contractor)

5.4.2.9. Line downtime/possession costs

5.4.2.10. Other costs

5.4.3. In Service Cost

5.4.3.1. Routine Maintenance

5.4.3.2. Life Extension

5.4.3.3. End of Life Disposal

5.4.3.4. Opportunities for Value Add

5.4.3.5. Cost Variances between Tie Types

5.5. H&S/Litigation Risks

5.6. Procurement Analysis

5.7. Global Railroad Market Overview for Ties

5.8. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10. Value Chain Analysis

5.11. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.12. Price Trend Analysis

5.13. U.S. Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

6. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Tie Type

7. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Train Type

8. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

9. North America Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country & Sub-region

10. U.S. Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Canada Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Competition Landscape

13. Key Takeaways

