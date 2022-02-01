Global Process Analytical Technology Market (2021 to 2030) - Increasing Use of Analytical Instruments in Bioprocesses Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Process Analytical Technology Market Research Report: By Technique, Measurement, End User, and Offering - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global process analytical technology market is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2030, to reach $13,626.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $3,283.8 million in 2021.
The biggest reason behind this would be the rising number of drug research and development (R&D) activities. With the increasing cases of chronic and acute diseases, the demand for effective drugs with as few side-effects as possible is surging.
In this regard, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a strong growth driver for the market. In response to the increasing infection and mortality rates, the race to find effective preventive and curative drugs is heating up. As PAT is primarily utilized to monitor and evaluate the drug development process, the demand for it rose massively in 2020.
Spectroscopy is the most-widely used PAT because it helps determine a sample's atomic structure and a muscle's molecular structure, alter the structure of drugs to improve effectiveness, and characterize proteins.
In the process analytical technology market, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to be the fastest-growing end users. This is attributed to the rising need for biochemical analysis in the booming biotechnology industry in developing countries.
The demand for PAT will witness the most-rapid rise in Asia-Pacific (APAC) due to the existence of numerous pharma firms, advancing biotech sector, and surging cases of chronic and acute diseases.
To save on operational costs and focus more on marketing, pharma and biotech companies are outsourcing production to contract manufacturing organizations (CROs), which are becoming significant users of PAT, as a result.
Seeing the rising demand for PAT, products that offer greater accuracy and can be used in a wide variety of settings are being introduced. This is being aided by the increasing government investments in the biopharma and pharma industries.
In the coming years, the demand for chemometrics, statistical data processing, instrument repair and maintenance, and training services is expected to increase faster than for the instruments themselves.
Presently, North America holds the largest share in the process analytical technology market as it is home to the world's largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, the advanced technological infrastructure in the region allows drug manufacturers to adopt PAT across the R&D process. In addition, the regional market is driven by the increasing focus on the quality by design (QbD) ideology.
Market Dynamics
Trend
- Outsourcing of manufacturing processes to contract manufacturing organizations
Drivers
- Rising R&D expenditure by drug manufacturers and investment by governments of emerging economies
- Growing adherence to QbD principles
- Increasing focus on quality and manufacturing process efficiency improvement
- Technological advancements in analytical device industry
- Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
Restraints
- High cost of PAT implementation
- Lack of skilled professionals
- Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
Opportunities
- Increasing use of analytical instruments in bioprocesses
- Growing demand for PAT in emerging markets
Companies Mentioned
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Danaher Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- ABB Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu7afc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006100/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.