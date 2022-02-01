2022 Brazilian Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report - Cash is Ceding Ground to Innovative Gift Cards in Brazil - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brazil Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 14.3% on annual basis to reach US$5877.4 million in 2022.
Cash is ceding ground to innovative gift cards in Brazil
While cash still remains the most dominant payment method in Brazil, where it accounts for more than a third of the payments, alternative payment methods such as gift cards are gaining market share quite rapidly.
Over the last four to eight quarters, the popularity of gift cards increased significantly; primarily due to the growing shift towards online shopping among consumers. While in markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and India, where gift cards are often used for gifting, Brazil is the market where consumers buy gift cards for themselves. Notably, consumers have cited convenience as one of the major factors for using gift cards to complete their offline and online purchases in the country.
Brazilian culture is another reason why cash is ceding ground to gift cards in Brazil. By and large, Brazil is a prepaid country. Consumers use prepaid cards (gift cards) for almost everything. Around 55% of the mobile phones are prepaid, transportation cards are prepaid, and even meal vouchers are prepaid. Moreover, gift card penetration is also rising because of the low usage of credit cards in Brazil.
Payment technology firms are launching innovative gift card platforms for consumers in Brazil
As more and more consumers are shifting towards digital payment methods such as gift cards, payment technology companies are launching innovative gift card platforms for consumers in Brazil.
Todo Cartoes launches first incentive e-commerce in Brazil
Innovation is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the gift card industry in Brazil. To further boost the growth, gift card providers are innovating with their product and service offering by convenient, and hassle-free way to shop gift cards. With the incentive gift card market is gaining rapid adoption in Brazil over the last few quarters, gift card providers are launching the incentive e-commerce platform in the country.
Restaurant chains are partnering with gift card providers to maximize sales in Brazil
Consumers are mostly looking for a good shopping experience and payment terms in Brazil. With this in mind, retailers and merchants are partnering with gift card providers to better engage with their customers in Brazil.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Brazil
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Brazil
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Brazil
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Brazil
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Brazil
- By Functional Attribute
-
By Occasion
1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
2. Milestone Celebration
3. Self-Use
4. Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Brazil
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Brazil
- By Functional Attribute
-
By Occasion
1. Employee Incentive
2. Sales Incentive
3. Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Brazil
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Brazil
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Brazil
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
