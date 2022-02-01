Alen Announces Record 2020/2021 Sales with 210% Growth of its Industry-Leading Air Purifiers

More than 67,000 classrooms and 200,000 homes now use Alen air purifiers nationwide to protect against Covid-19, allergens and smoke particulates
Alen, a 16-year leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purification solutions, today announced it hit record milestones in 2021 with a 210% increase in sales since the start of the pandemic. Alen air purifiers are now in 67,000 classrooms up from 30,000 at the start of the pandemic, 200,000 homes and there are over 1,200 businesses with more than 75,000 air purifiers across the nation amid rising demand to eliminate 99.9 percent of particulates to create clean, safe shared air.
"Most people don't realize they spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors breathing air that can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air causing allergies, headaches, illness, asthma attacks and more," said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. "The past two years have made clean indoor air a must-have, not a nice to have. When the pandemic began, we quickly pivoted our resources to create emergency prioritization for schools and businesses nationwide to help everyone return to in-person environments."
Alen products use the power of next-generation air purification technology to defeat viral spread by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns, a clean margin that protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and many aerosolized viruses. With an unmatched combination of room coverage and quietness, Alen's air purifiers work for large and small spaces of up to 1,300 sq ft, such as offices, classrooms, living rooms, apartments, kitchens, master bedrooms, basements and more. "Always on" air purification creates a passive layer of protection that keeps virus particle count extremely low in all spaces professionals and individuals spend their time.
"We focus on educating consumers on the aerosol science and technology behind air purification so they can make smart purchasing decisions," said Graham. "Unfortunately, the pandemic spurred a growing market of unreliable and untested air purifiers to entice consumers. Alen's BreatheSmart 75i purifier is rated #1 in the market because it provides a real solution that decreases viral spread by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns (smaller than Covid), and also protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and other aerosolized viruses. And importantly, Alen air purifiers are quiet when most are too loud for classrooms, especially."
To learn more about Alen visit www.alen.com.
About Alen
Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen's mission is to improve quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006081/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.