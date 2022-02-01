Alen Announces Record 2020/2021 Sales with 210% Growth of its Industry-Leading Air Purifiers

More than 67,000 classrooms and 200,000 homes now use Alen air purifiers nationwide to protect against Covid-19, allergens and smoke particulates

Alen, a 16-year leader in High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purification solutions, today announced it hit record milestones in 2021 with a 210% increase in sales since the start of the pandemic. Alen air purifiers are now in 67,000 classrooms up from 30,000 at the start of the pandemic, 200,000 homes and there are over 1,200 businesses with more than 75,000 air purifiers across the nation amid rising demand to eliminate 99.9 percent of particulates to create clean, safe shared air.

"Most people don't realize they spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors breathing air that can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air causing allergies, headaches, illness, asthma attacks and more," said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. "The past two years have made clean indoor air a must-have, not a nice to have. When the pandemic began, we quickly pivoted our resources to create emergency prioritization for schools and businesses nationwide to help everyone return to in-person environments."

Alen products use the power of next-generation air purification technology to defeat viral spread by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns, a clean margin that protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and many aerosolized viruses. With an unmatched combination of room coverage and quietness, Alen's air purifiers work for large and small spaces of up to 1,300 sq ft, such as offices, classrooms, living rooms, apartments, kitchens, master bedrooms, basements and more. "Always on" air purification creates a passive layer of protection that keeps virus particle count extremely low in all spaces professionals and individuals spend their time.

"We focus on educating consumers on the aerosol science and technology behind air purification so they can make smart purchasing decisions," said Graham. "Unfortunately, the pandemic spurred a growing market of unreliable and untested air purifiers to entice consumers. Alen's BreatheSmart 75i purifier is rated #1 in the market because it provides a real solution that decreases viral spread by capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles to the level of 0.1 microns (smaller than Covid), and also protects against allergens, dust, mold, bacteria and other aerosolized viruses. And importantly, Alen air purifiers are quiet when most are too loud for classrooms, especially."

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews by customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen's mission is to improve quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air.

