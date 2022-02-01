Sentar Expands Footprint with New Office in San Diego, California

Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions and technology, announced today the opening of a new office location in San Diego, California. The San Diego office, located at 2305 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 100, will operate as a remote location, strategically positioned near existing customer and partner sites in the heart of the region's former Naval Training Center at Liberty Station.
The announcement comes on the heels of Sentar's 32nd anniversary of being in business.
"Our new San Diego office will allow us to directly engage with the Navy/Marine Corps market," said Darren Kraabel, Sentar President. "The new year, along with our new office, presents new opportunities for us to grow our relationships with our customers and even further enables us to provide high-quality solutions."
Sentar has a long-standing partnership with NAVWAR and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and is currently supporting Five Prime Contracts based out of the San Diego Market. Most recently, Sentar won two full and open IDIQ MAC contract awards, to provide Technical and Engineering Support to the Navy. Sentar is committed to growth within San Diego and surrounding markets. The new San Diego office will provide a local presence to support Sentar's current success and invest in the future of our partnership with our Navy and Marine Corps customers
Sentar's core business of supporting the warfighter within the Department of Defense has expanded in 2022. Recently, Sentar announced their first contract with NASA, a $9M MSFC Ground Systems Engineering Support Services BPA through 2024. Additionally, Sentar was recently awarded the $2.4B National Cyber Range Complex (NCRC) Event Planning, Operations, and Support (EPOS) Multiple-Award Contract (MAC).
About Sentar, Inc.
Sentar is one of the fastest-growing cyber intelligence, analytics and operations solutions providers focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence, analytics, and systems engineering into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the U.S. Navy, the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.
