American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Grant Program

Grants Available to Community Projects in Company's Service Areas in 12 States

American Water AWK, the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company's 2022 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 12 states: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

"At American Water providing safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater services to our customers is just a start. Our goal is to provide essential services in ways that minimize our impact on the environment and strengthen the communities we serve," said Lynda DiMenna, Chief Environmental and Safety Officer, American Water. "Each of us is responsible for protecting our nation's water and watersheds, and this program is just one-way American Water helps our communities engage in this vital effort."

Established in 2005, American Water's Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 49 projects that were awarded grants totaling approximately $188,000.

Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries, or on the Environmental Grant section of the company website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2022.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006004/en/