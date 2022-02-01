Publix Ranked No. 4 on Inaugural Forbes Halo 100 List

Named No. 1 in grocery industry
Publix has been named to the inaugural Forbes Halo 100 list, ranking No. 4 out of 100 companies and No. 1 in the grocery industry. The list recognizes companies customers say are excelling at delivering great customer experiences in a responsible way.
"For more than 90 years, we've been passionately focused on customer value," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. "Our customers know they'll have a pleasurable shopping experience, receive help from friendly, knowledgeable associates and find unique, quality products at Publix. Being named to this list is a reflection of our associates' dedication to treating our customers like royalty."
As owners of the largest employee-owned company in the world, Publix associates exhibit pride in maintaining tidy stores, engaging with customers and developing future talent. As part of the company's culture, associates receive on-the-job training, benefit from promote-from-within opportunities and are eligible for tuition reimbursement programs to help further their career goals. The company reinforces its commitment to providing premier service by recognizing associates who go above and beyond through recognition programs and Publix gift cards.
Publix is also committed to the communities it serves. As a Feeding America Visionary Partner, the company supports Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofits to help alleviate hunger throughout the Southeast. Publix also works with organizations like the Arbor Day Foundation, Audubon Society and National Parks Foundation to help protect Florida's freshwater supply.
Forbes partnered with HundredX to determine this list with feedback from 110,000 customers on more than 2.8 million interactions with different brands over the past year. Customers were asked to select up to 75 brands that mattered to them from more than 2,000 options and share their opinions and experience with those brands on factors like the treatment of customers, treatment of employees, sustainability efforts, community support and social stances.
To read about Publix's ranking and see the full list, visit forbes.com/halo-100.
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,296 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's website, corporate.publix.com.
