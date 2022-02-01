Sitton Flooring Joins Empire Today®

Strengthening Empire's Multi-Family Rental Property Flooring Capabilities & Expertise

Sitton Contract Flooring, a premier multi-family flooring provider currently in the California market ("Sitton"), announced today that its assets have been acquired by a subsidiary of Empire Today, LLC, also known as Empire Carpet® and Empire Flooring® ("Empire"), the country's largest shop-at-home, direct-to-consumer flooring company.

Providing quality installations and flooring materials since 1995, Sitton proudly services the multi-family, commercial, and real estate owned industries throughout California, with facilities in Anaheim, Chatsworth (Los Angeles market), Hayward (San Francisco market), & San Diego. The organization is a dedicated and experienced partner to its local, regional, and national customers and provides them with exceptional service, unmatched quality, and competitive pricing.

The Sitton brand will operate with its existing locations and team and will leverage Empire's nation-wide infrastructure and capabilities to expand its services to its customers in new markets.

"Joining the Empire Today family will allow us to strengthen our already world-class service in our existing markets and rapidly expand to areas where our customers need additional support," commented Michael Sitton, President & CEO of Sitton Flooring and Advisory Board member for the FloorExpo (FEI Group) MultiFamily Solutions® group. "We are thrilled to bring our multi-family expertise to Empire and to further strengthen Empire's offerings for businesses."

Keith Weinberger, Empire Today's CEO, remarked, "Empire Today is the best-known business in the country for people looking for new installed flooring for their homes. But many people don't know that Empire has a rapidly growing business providing installed carpet and flooring products for businesses and other organizations. These customers value our ability to install flooring quickly and do so on the timing we've promised, which allows them to maximize the value of their investments and have one less thing they need to worry about."

"We are excited to add the Sitton Flooring team's capabilities to our already-existing B2B business," added Chris Granger, President of Empire for Business. "Their experience with multi-unit and REIT customers is a welcome addition to our portfolio, and I very much look forward to working with Michael and the entire Sitton team to help them continue to deliver with excellence for their customers and expand their business into new markets."

Based in Northlake, Illinois, Empire® operates in about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. A leading provider of installed home improvements since 1959, the Company is well-known for its "800-588-2300 Empire Today" jingle. Empire serves residential customers with a wide selection of carpet and hard surface flooring products for homes and also sells fully-installed flooring solutions to businesses, multi-family properties, restoration companies, iBuyers, REITs, and other organizations.

About Empire Today

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300 jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for over 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products suitable for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality, name-brand products including carpet, hardwood, laminate, porcelain/ceramic tile, vinyl flooring and window treatments. The company provides shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and world-class service to about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With over three million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction.

