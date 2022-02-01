Avasant Names OneSource Virtual a Leader in Workday Implementations and Managed Services

OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading Workday service partner, announced today that Avasant has categorized OSV as a Leader in their Workday HCM Services 2021-2022 RadarView Report.

Avasant is a management consulting firm that helps Fortune 500 companies identify truly disruptive service and technology providers exclusively in digital and innovation-related areas.

This is Avasant's first report about Workday implementations and managed services. It ranks 15 companies across four categories: Challengers, Disruptors, Innovators, and Leaders. The goal of the report is to provide enterprises with a comprehensive view of the leading Workday service partners and help them identify, assess, and choose the partner most appropriate to their needs.

OSV is one of five companies regarded by Avasant as a Leader. As part of their decision, they highlighted the maturity of OSV's managed service practice.

"OneSource Virtual offers services across the complete value chain of Workday transformation, leveraging its proprietary tools and accelerators," Avasant says of OSV. "A comprehensive portfolio of proprietary solutions and services covering the complete Workday services value chain, strategic partnerships for offering customer-centric solutions, and a robust delivery presence in major industry verticals have placed OneSource Virtual as a leader in Avasant's Workday HCM Services 2021–2022 RadarView."

"As a Workday-exclusive service partner, we're honored to be regarded by Avasant as a Leader," says OSV CEO Trey Campbell. "We have two passions—Workday and our customers—and our business wouldn't exist without either of them. This recognition is a validation of everything our team does day-in and day-out to provide the best experience possible to those we serve."

ABOUT ONESOURCE VIRTUAL

OneSource Virtual (OSV) is the Workday partner that has helped more than 1,300 companies with everything from deployment to maintenance to payroll and more—all to make the day more doable. Founded in 2008, OSV pioneered Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and has become the leading provider of automated solutions for organizations of all sizes using Workday, delivering services with unparalleled choices, unwavering commitment, and uncompromising care. OneSource Virtual's global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe. OneSource Virtual: Let's make the day more doable. Find your company's solution at www.onesourcevirtual.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005927/en/