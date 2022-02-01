Global B2B Legal Services Market Growth Forecasts 2022-2026: A $610.02 Billion Market by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global B2B legal services market is expected to grow from $390.92 billion in 2021 to $432.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The market is expected to reach $610.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider b2b legal services market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The b2b legal services market section of the report gives context. It compares the b2b legal services market with other segments of the b2b legal services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.
Markets Covered:
- By Service Type: Civil or Criminal; Mergers and Acquisitions; Business Transactions; Others
- By End-user: Listed Corporations; Government Institutions; Small and Medium-sized Enterprises; High Net worth Individuals; Others
- By Size of Law Firm: Large law firms, SME law firms
Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Companies Mentioned
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- DLA Piper
- Baker & McKenzie
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Linklaters LLP
- Jones Day
- Allen & Overy LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnmmk9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006084/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.