Adlumin Launches Customer Advisory Council

The company launches its first-ever advisory board full of customers to provide direct feedback to various departments within the company.
Today, Adlumin announced the formation of its Customer Advisory Council, assembling dedicated and skilled customers who will help design the course of the company's brand and platform innovations.
Adlumin's ongoing success can be attributed to its strong foundation of customer support and genuine interest in its product. The company has continuously adapted its product to combat the ongoing cybersecurity challenges and threats that organizations face daily.
The primary focus of the advisory council is to enhance the Adlumin platform and brand by bringing its customers' opinions and feedback to the forefront. The board will help Adlumin better align its vision by understanding the key goals, needs and initiatives of its customers, ensuring success.
"Developing an advisory council was essential because as Adlumin grows as a company, we want to incorporate authentic, end-user customer feedback into the design of our platform moving forward," said Skylar Moran, Director of Customer Success at Adlumin. "We want our customers' voices to be amplified as their input is essential to shaping the future growth of the platform. I look forward to taking this next step in our customer success journey."
The board comprises up to 10 customers, ranging from daily users to CEOs from various industries, including education, cybersecurity, financial services and more. These customers volunteered their time to serve as a member of the board. The council will meet quarterly with Adlumin's leadership team to discuss internal release management updates, foster ideas for new releases, new additions to the platform, new marketing initiatives and more.
"The Adlumin platform has quickly become one of our most utilized security tools. Since implementation, we have been impressed with Adlumin's commitment to customer satisfaction and product capability," said Aaron Evers, Adlumin Advisory Board Member. I'm excited to be on the customer advisory board and to help drive the future of the Adlumin product."
The first meeting is set for Thursday, Feb. 3 and will have a packed agenda as the company looks to start the year off strong. Adlumin looks forward to building upon the advisory board's mission, strengthening its platform, employees and overall brand along the journey.
About Adlumin
Adlumin Inc. is a patented, managed security services platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to "add luminosity" or visibility to every customer's network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.
