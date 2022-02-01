Fairfax County EDA Worked in 2021 With 146 Businesses Adding Nearly 9,000 Jobs to the Local Economy

In 2021 the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) worked with 146 businesses – many in technology sectors or professional services – that announced the addition of 8,973 jobs to the Fairfax County economy.

Companies that made large job-creation announcements included Peraton (Herndon) with 1,200 jobs; Guidehouse (Tysons) with 920 jobs; Qualtrics (Reston) adding 400 jobs; Kreative Technologies (Fairfax) with 296 jobs; Alpha Omega Integration (Tysons) with 154 jobs; Appian (Tysons) with 135 jobs; TekMasters (Chantilly) adding 100 jobs; and StarKist (Tysons) adding 83 jobs.

Of the 146 firms that worked with the FCEDA and announced new jobs, 117 are American companies, including 25 that are minority-, woman- and/or veteran-owned. Twenty-nine of the companies are based in other countries.

"Despite the ongoing pandemic, business activity continued at a rapid pace in Fairfax County in 2021," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. "We congratulate these companies on their growth, and we stand ready to assist even more companies and entrepreneurs in 2022 with the business-development and talent-development services that they need to thrive here."

Click here to see a list of selected companies that announced job creation in Fairfax County during 2021.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's best locations for business and talent. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. The FCEDA created the Work in Northern Virginia talent initiative to build the workforce that businesses need to thrive here.

In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Follow Work in Northern Virginia on Instagram and LinkedIn.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005955/en/