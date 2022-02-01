Sprinkles Names Allison Schulder Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Experience to Sprinkles Beginning January 2022

Sprinkles announced today that Allison Schulder has joined the national dessert bakery chain as Chief Financial Officer. Schulder brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience to Sprinkles and will oversee the growth of both franchise and company-owned bakeries worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005456/en/

Allison Schulder, Chief Financial Officer, Sprinkles (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Allison to the Sprinkles team," said Dan Mesches, President and CEO of Sprinkles. "She is a strategic leader who has a proven track record of leading the financial operations at premium consumer brands and transitioning them to stand-alone growth companies. Sprinkles is headed for monumental growth in the next five years. We are confident Allison is the perfect CFO to guide our expansion plan across new and innovative product lines as well as traditional and nontraditional bakery locations, domestically and internationally, ensuring that Sprinkles continues to be best-in-brand.

"I have always admired the longstanding brand Sprinkles has built and maintained through continued innovation in product development, technology and operations, and direct-to-consumer initiatives," said Allison Schulder, Chief Financial Officer of Sprinkles. "I am proud to join the Sprinkles team at such a pivotal moment of growth across the globe for the company.

Schulder previously served as CFO at True Food Kitchen where she secured multiple financing rounds supporting the company's rapid expansion from 14 to 39 restaurants across the country. She also led financial functions, including strategic planning, investor relations and financial reporting & analysis, for notable brands including P.F. Chang's, American Express and Starwood Hotels. Schulder holds a B.S. in Accounting from SUNY Albany and is a Certified Public Accountant.

ABOUT SPRINKLES

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day and handcrafted with only the finest ingredients. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal cupcake fans and celebrity endorsements. Sprinkles prides themselves in being passionate innovators and since debuting the world's first Cupcake ATM, the brand has introduced layer cakes, cookies and brownies, launched a national shipping platform and has grown to over 40 bakeries and ATMs coast-to-coast. Sprinkles launches domestic and international franchising in 2022. For additional information on Sprinkles, follow @sprinklescupcakes on social and visit www.sprinkles.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005456/en/