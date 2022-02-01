Thanks to Customers, NW Natural Scores High in Customer Satisfaction

NW Natural ranks second in the West for large utilities in the J.D. Power 2021 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

In the 2021 study, NW Natural received 778 points out of 1,000 in the West large utility segment, which represents utilities serving 500,000 or more residential customers. NW Natural also saw a five-point increase over the previous year.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from our customers who trust us to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy, and provide excellent customer service," said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees committed to serving our customers and communities with great care."

Now in its 20th year, the study measures residential customer satisfaction with natural gas utilities across six factors: safety and reliability, customer care, billing and payment, price, corporate citizenship, and communications.

The 2021 results are based on more than 58,000 responses from residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 62.9 million households. The study was conducted from January 2021 through October 2021.

About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, NWN (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for more than 160 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

