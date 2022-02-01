AVANGRID Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR will be releasing its fourth quarter & full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after the market closes in a news release to be posted to the Investors' section of the company's website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors. The company will issue an advisory news release over Business Wire the evening of February 22nd, which will include a link to the financial results news release on the company's website.
In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 beginning at 10:00 A.M. ET. AVANGRID's Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session.
Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors' section of AVANGRID's website at www.avangrid.com/wps/portal/avangrid/Investors.
About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. AGR aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 and 2022 JUST 100 companies – a list of America's best corporate citizens. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005918/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.