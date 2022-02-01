Worldwide Floating Solar Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Floating Solar Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global floating solar market to accurately gauge its potential development.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the floating solar market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the floating solar market will progress during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the floating solar market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the floating solar market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the floating solar market. The report estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of volume (MW) and value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the floating solar market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the floating solar market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Companies Mentioned

Solarvest Holdings Berhad

KYOCERA Corporation

Konca Solar Cell Co., Ltd (Konca Solar)

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (Sharp Corporation)

JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.

Yingli Solar

Ciel & Terre International

GreenYellow (Thailand) Limited

Cleantech Solar

Solarvest Holdings Berhad

NOVATON AG

Pristine Sun Corp

SUNGROW

SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

Xiamen Mibet New Energy Co., Ltd.

SCG Chemicals Co.

Aqua-Dock

VARI PONTOON PVT LTD.

Shree Ganga Polytech Pvt. Ltd.

Xiamen Fasten Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Jinting Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered

The report provides detailed information about the global floating solar market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the market growth. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global floating solar market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which capacity segment would emerge as a revenue generator for the global floating solar market during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenues in the competitive global floating solar market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global floating solar market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global floating solar market?

Which type segment is expected to offer maximum potential in the global floating solar market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Degree of Competition

3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. List of Technology Providers

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Capacity

7. Global Floating Solar Market Analysis, by Type

8. Global Floating Solar Market Analysis, by Region, 2020-2031

9. North America Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

10. Europe Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

11. Asia Pacific Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

12. Rest of World Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Floating Solar Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

13.2. Floating Solar Company Profiles

14. Primary Research - Key Insights

15. Appendix

16. Research Methodology and Assumptions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihzpga

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006075/en/