Global Electric Motorcycle Market (2022 to 2026) - by Type, Range, Battery Capacity, Battery Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electric Motorcycle Market, Segmented By Type (Standard, Cruiser, Sports), By Range (Less than 50 Km, 50-100 Km, 101-150 Km, Above 150 Km), By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric motorcycle market was valued at $1930.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.36% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach $6220.82 million by 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Zero Motorcycles, Inc
- Kwang Wang Yang Motor Company, Limited
- Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
- Energica Motor Company S.p.A
- Terra Motors Corporation
- Harley-Davidson, Inc., H-D
- ARC Vehicles Ltd
- Damon Motors Inc
- Lightning Motorcycle Corp.
- Johammer e-mobility GmbH
- VMOTO LIMITED
The market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing demand for sustainable transportation. Also, rising awareness among the population regarding depleting environment and the advantages of electric motorcycles for the betterment of the environment further drives the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the pandemic situation due to widespread COVID-19 virus played a vital role in increasing the demands for the electric motorcycle market. Pandemic halted the manufacturing of vehicle components and OEM parts and available electric motorcycles in the market became the first choice among the consumers, owing to the demand for personal vehicles in an affordable range.
Moreover, expanding dealer and distributor network promoting the electric vehicle and its advantages is further supporting the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the next five years. Consistent research and technological advancements in the automobile industry to provide more advanced technologies to electric motorcycles further substantiate the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the future five years. Furthermore, increasing government investment, private funding, foreign direct investments, along with favorable schemes and initiatives from the government in electric motorcycles are also some of the major factors behind the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the forecast years until 2026.
The Global Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented by type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard, cruiser and sports. Standard electric motorcycle type is anticipated to dominate the market and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of affordability of the product. Moreover, standard types have more models and variants for consumers to choose from. Whereas in cruiser or sports motorcycles, limited number of models and variants are available, making it a restricted option for the consumers to choose from. Also, cruiser or sports motorcycles are targeted toward a specific line of customers. Travelers and racers prefer cruiser and sports bike, but a large number of customers prefer standard motorcycles, thus driving the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market along with the sub-segment in the next five years.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market from 2016 to 2019.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast the Global Electric Motorcycle Market based on type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electric Motorcycle Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.2. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall
5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Pricing
5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Battery Life
5.5. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Maintenance Cost
5.6. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Performance
5.7. Challenges/Unmet Needs
6. Global Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook
8. Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook
9. Americas Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends and Developments
12. Product Benchmarking and Price Matrix
13. Global Electric Motorcycle Investment Scenario
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. Government Initiative to Promote Electric Motorcycle Over ICE Motorcycle
16. Deployment of Electric Motorcycles in Shared Mobility Services
16.1. Overview
16.2. Competitive Analysis
17. Rental/Leasing Companies for Electric Scooters
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
20. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xxe34.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006071/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.