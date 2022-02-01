Global Electric Motorcycle Market (2022 to 2026) - by Type, Range, Battery Capacity, Battery Type and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Electric Motorcycle Market, Segmented By Type (Standard, Cruiser, Sports), By Range (Less than 50 Km, 50-100 Km, 101-150 Km, Above 150 Km), By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric motorcycle market was valued at $1930.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.36% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach $6220.82 million by 2026.

Companies Mentioned

Zero Motorcycles, Inc

Kwang Wang Yang Motor Company, Limited

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A

Terra Motors Corporation

Harley-Davidson, Inc., H-D

ARC Vehicles Ltd

Damon Motors Inc

Lightning Motorcycle Corp.

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

VMOTO LIMITED

The market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing demand for sustainable transportation. Also, rising awareness among the population regarding depleting environment and the advantages of electric motorcycles for the betterment of the environment further drives the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the pandemic situation due to widespread COVID-19 virus played a vital role in increasing the demands for the electric motorcycle market. Pandemic halted the manufacturing of vehicle components and OEM parts and available electric motorcycles in the market became the first choice among the consumers, owing to the demand for personal vehicles in an affordable range.

Moreover, expanding dealer and distributor network promoting the electric vehicle and its advantages is further supporting the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the next five years. Consistent research and technological advancements in the automobile industry to provide more advanced technologies to electric motorcycles further substantiate the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the future five years. Furthermore, increasing government investment, private funding, foreign direct investments, along with favorable schemes and initiatives from the government in electric motorcycles are also some of the major factors behind the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market in the forecast years until 2026.

The Global Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented by type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard, cruiser and sports. Standard electric motorcycle type is anticipated to dominate the market and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of affordability of the product. Moreover, standard types have more models and variants for consumers to choose from. Whereas in cruiser or sports motorcycles, limited number of models and variants are available, making it a restricted option for the consumers to choose from. Also, cruiser or sports motorcycles are targeted toward a specific line of customers. Travelers and racers prefer cruiser and sports bike, but a large number of customers prefer standard motorcycles, thus driving the growth of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market along with the sub-segment in the next five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Electric Motorcycle Market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Electric Motorcycle Market based on type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Electric Motorcycle Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electric Motorcycle Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Pricing

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Battery Life

5.5. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Maintenance Cost

5.6. Brand Satisfaction Level, By Performance

5.7. Challenges/Unmet Needs

6. Global Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

8. Europe Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

9. Americas Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends and Developments

12. Product Benchmarking and Price Matrix

13. Global Electric Motorcycle Investment Scenario

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Government Initiative to Promote Electric Motorcycle Over ICE Motorcycle

16. Deployment of Electric Motorcycles in Shared Mobility Services

16.1. Overview

16.2. Competitive Analysis

17. Rental/Leasing Companies for Electric Scooters

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Strategic Recommendations

20. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xxe34.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006071/en/