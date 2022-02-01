Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Forecast & Analysis Report 2021-2031 Featuring an Extensive List of 200 Fiber Optic Sensor Manufacturers and Related Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fiber Optic Sensors Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The values shown in this study report are obtained by multiplying an (one) individual completed channel, which includes one fiber optic line (or link) and associated components for that one line optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; and with Grading-Based systems, sensing elements (FBGs) are included in the list of components for each individual channel.

Therefore, the quantities (volume) and average selling prices are represented for the one system channel link (also known as a line or string). Not all systems are filled to channel capacity; therefore, customers add more channel lines or replace old lines with new lines as required over months or over years ("grow as you go").

Also included in this report is an extensive list of 200-fiber optic sensor manufacturers and related companies, along with a matrix table classifying the types of sensors technologies. Market share estimates (2021) for the selected leading competitors are also provided.

The market forecast data is presented and segmented in two main sections:

Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi-continuous): System Channel Line

Fiber Optic Point Sensor: Sensing/Measuring Quantity

The Point Sensor Forecast further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity types:

Mechanical Strain

Temperature

Pressure

Chemical, Gas, Liquid

Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic

Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity

Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors

Rotation (such as Fiber Optic Gyroscopes: FOGs)

Fiber Optic Point Sensors: Applications

The market forecast of the Fiber Optic Point Sensors is segmented by the following end-user applications:

Manufacturing Process/Factory

Civil Engineering/Construction

Military/Aerospace/Security

Test & Measurement used in Telecommunication, CATV, Enterprise

Biomedical/Science

Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources

Automotive/Vehicle

Distributed Sensors Market Forecast Application and Technology Categories:

Manufacturing Process/Factory

Civil Engineering/Construction (buildings, bridges, tunnels, etc)

Military/Aerospace/Security

Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources

Biomedical/Science

Distributed Sensors System Lines, by Sensing/Measuring Principal or Function

For the first time, in the publisher's multiple-client report, the Distributed Sensor Forecast is further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity (mechanical measuring) types:

Mechanical Strain

Temperature

Pressure

Chemical, Gas, Liquid

Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic

Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity

Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors

Technology Review

This study report provides a review of applicable technologies, including:

Interferometry

Intensity

Polarization

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)

Raman back-scattering

Fluorescence

Brillouin waves

Doppler Anemometry

Spectroscopy

Waveguides/ Specialty Optical Fiber

Optrode

Companies Mentioned: Partial List

ABB Power, Sweden (Asea Brown Boveri)

Acreo, Sweden (RISE - Research Inst. of Sweden)

Adamant Kogyo Company, Ltd.

Adelos, Inc./S&K (US Navy BLUEROSE patents)

Alxenses Company Limited

American Medical Systems (GreenLightT)

Anritsu (light sources/devices for fiber sensors)

Apogee Technology, Inc.

Applied Analytics, Inc

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc

AP Sensing GmbH (also see Agilent)

Arizona State University (SMART Innovations)

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Autonics Corporation

Avantes B.V.

Babcock & Wilcox

Biolitec group

Biometrics Ltd

Cardiogenesis (CryoLife)

Chiral Photonics

CiDRA

Coherent-Rofin / Nufern

Colibrys Ltd. (Safran Colibrys SA)

Conax Technologies

Core Laboratories

Corning Inc. / 3M

CVI Laser Optics (IDEX Optical Technologies / IDEX)

Davidson Instruments

Draper Laboratories

Echopoint Medical Ltd (University College London)

Elbit Systems - ELSEC (Israel)

Emcore Corporation

Fibercore

Fibernetics LLC

Fiber SenSys (OPTEX CO., LTD)

Fiberware GmbH

FIBOS (Canada)

FiSens GmbH

Fizoptika

Fluke Process Instruments (Ircon, Raytek)

FOSTA Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute

Fuji Electric

Furukawa/OFS Fitel

Future Fibre Technologies (FFT) (Ava Group)

Gooch & Housego

Gould Fiber Optics

Halliburton / SensorTran / Smart Fibres Ltd. (U.K.)

Hamamatsu Corporation

HBM (HBK Company subsidiary of Spectris plc)

Hecho Technology (Nanjing Hecho Technology)

Heraeus Holding / Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Honeywell

Hoya Corporation

Ibsen Photonics

IDEC

ifm efector inc. (PA, USA)

imc Test & Measurement GmbH (Axiometrix Solutions)

Infrared Fiber Sensors

Innovative Environmental Scientific Pty Ltd. (IES)

Keystone Automation Incorporated

KVH Industries

Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc

LEONI

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC (acquired NeoPhotonics)

Luna Innovations / Micron Optics / OptaSense

Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Marmota Engineering AG (Switzerland)

M.D. Micro Detectors SpA (Datalogic Group)

Measurand, Inc., Canada

Memsic Corporation

Micronor Sensors

Mitsubishi Precision Co., Ltd. (MPC)

MOCKWELL (Dongguan MOCKWELL)

Molex, LLC (Fiberguide)

MTI Instruments, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation (NI)

NBG Holding GmbH (Austria)

NEDAERO (Based in The Netherlands)

Neoptix, Incorporated

Newport / New Focus (MKS Instruments)

O/E Land Incororated

Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc)

OmniSens S.A.

Omron

Opsens

Optek Technology (TT Electronics)

OptiEnz Sensors, LLC

Optocon (Weidmann Technologies)

Optolink Scientific LTD.

Optosci Ltd

Optrand Inc.

Optromix, Inc.

Oxsensis Ltd.

OZ Optics

Panasonic / Ramco (Sunx)

Paroscientific, Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs

PerkinElmer Inc.

Philtec

Photonics Laboratories, Incorporated

Physik Instrumente

PJSC PNPPK (Russia)

Predynamics

Reflectronics, Inc.

Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley)

ROGA-Instruments

Rugged Monitoring (Canada)

Saab AB, EDS, Avionics Division/Defense/Security

Safran Electronics and Defense

Scaime (France)

Scantron Industrial Products Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited, SENSA (France)

SCHOTT Glass/Fiber Optics

SDI Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Beijing)

Sensor Line (Germany) / IRD

Sensornet Ltd.

Sensor Technologies/Mooncor (previously FOX-TEK)

Senstar Corporation (acquired Optellios)

Sensuron

Sentea

Sichuan Huiyuan Plastic Optical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Silixa Ltd

Sintela (ONYX T)

Sumitomo Electric

Takenaka Sensor Group (TAKEX / PULNiX)

Technica Optical Components, LLC

Technobis tft-fos (The Netherlands)

Tektronix

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Telemecanique Sensors (OsiSense XU)

TeraXion

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS)

Thorlabs, Inc.

TIPD, LLC (California, USA)

Williamson Corporation

Xiamen Xi-BTR Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Zhengzhou HANVY Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ziebel AS

