Northwest Federal Wins an Energage "Top Workplace" Award for the Third Year in Row

Northwest Federal Credit Union recently announced that they are a recipient of a Top Workplace award from Energage, a nationally-recognized leader in measuring workplace engagement. This is Northwest's third year receiving the award.
"I am particularly proud of the results surrounding our company values," said President and CEO of Northwest Federal, Jeff Bentley. "Words like ‘diverse,' ‘respectful,' and ‘inclusive' came up again and again. These words are the ideals that Northwest aspires to, so to see them reflected in employee feedback is truly rewarding."
The award is based solely on anonymous employee feedback measuring engagement, job satisfaction, inter-departmental collaboration and a variety of other categories. The survey has been given to over 23 million employees nation-wide
"Our employees are what make Northwest such an exceptional place to work," said Bentley. "Their dedication to our members and each other is truly something special."
About Northwest Federal Credit Union
Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
