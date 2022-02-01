$36.92 Billion Cell & Gene Therapy Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cell & Gene Therapy Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell and gene therapy market size was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.62 % during the forecast period

In the cell and gene therapy field, gene therapy gathered the pace last from 2 decades because of the discovery of several genes responsible for mutation in various diseases. The advancement in the cell & gene therapy field and innovative technologies give the new era for biological therapeutics. Also, PRIME Designation and marketing authorization for products provide a new opportunity for the manufacturer's financing and revenue generation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

As per the American Society of Cell + Gene Therapy report in 2021, increasing the number of cellular and gene therapy products, application rate and products in clinical trials drive the market growth.

As per the Dive Biopharma report 2021, biotech companies who actively engaged in regenerative medicines and therapies reported USD 14 billion funding only in six months of 2021 which was reported to be USD 19.9 billion for the overall year.

CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Increasing application of gene therapies in diseases diagnosis and rapidly growing new drugs applications will give new market space in upcoming years. In 2020, around USD 2.3 billion funding was reported only from private companies for gene therapies. By 2025, the FDA is expected to approve 10 to 20 products each year, driving the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.

In 2020, Medicine in Development Report 2020, around 176 products were reported in cancer therapies in development procedures.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

North America: High economic status and high expenditure on healthcare services drive the cell and gene therapy market in North America. National Health Institutes, industries, academic institutes, and hospitals are the significant contributors of sponsorship and financial funding for cell and gene therapy products.

Europe: The increasing funding for cell and gene therapy drives the cell and gene therapy market growth consistently in Europe. Around USD 2.6 billion financings were reported in Europe for CGTs in 2020, which increased by 103% compared to previous years. In the cell therapy segment, USD 1.8 billion and in gene therapy, USD 2.3 billion funding accounted in 2020, which increased by 196% and 111% growth respectively

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the cell and gene therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Smith Nephew, Amgen, Organogenesis, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Dendreon, Vericel, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions gives new potential to market growth. Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma in 2020. Also, Novartis acquired Avexis in 2018, and Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics.

MAJOR GROWTH FACTORS

Merger & Acquisition

Expansion of Manufacturing Plants & Technological Advancement

Expanding Application for Cell & Gene Therapies

Growing Demand for CAR T- Cell Therapies

New Products Approvals & Increasing Pipeline Products

KEY VENDORS

Gilead sciences

Novartis

Smith Nephew (Osiris Therapeutic)

Amgen

Organogenesis

Roche (Spark Therapeutics)

Dendreon

Vericel

Bristol-Myers Squibb

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Abeona Therapeutics

APAC Biotech Pvt Ltd

Alnylam

Allovir

Tego Sciences

Avita Medical

Anterogen

AnGes Inc.

BioSolution Co. Ltd.

Cheisi Farmaceutici

CollPlant

CO.DON

Corestem

Bluebird Bio Inc

Biosolution

Stempeutics Research

GC Cell

Sanofi

Gensight biologics

Human Stem Cells Institute

JW CreaGene Co. Ltd

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)

Kolon TissueGene

Medipost

MolMed

Nuvasive Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Orchard Therapeutics

Orthocell

Pfizer

Pharmicell

Sibiono Genetech

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

RMS Regenerative Medical System

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company

Terumo

UPCOMING VENDORS

Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Bellicum Pharmaceutical

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc

Libella Gene Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Hrain Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Helixmith

Krystal Biotech Inc.

JW Therapeutic

Poseida Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Cell & Gene Therapy Approved Products 2020-2021

7.2 Cell & Gene Therapy Phase-III Products

7.3 Road Map of Cell & Gene Therapy

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Number of Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Expansion of CGT Manufacturing Plants

8.3 Expanding Applications for Cell & Gene Therapies

8.4 Growing Demand for Car T-Cell Therapies

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 New Product Approvals & Increasing Pipeline of Products

9.2 Prime Designation & Funding Support For CGT

9.3 Rising Use of CGT Products for Disease Care

9.4 Increasing Use of CGT Products for Disease Treatment

10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Cost of Cell & Gene Therapies

10.2 Ethical Issues Regarding Genetical Material

10.3 Stringent Regulation for CGT Approvals

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Therapy

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Gene Therapy

12.4 Cell Therapy

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Oncology

13.4 Genetic Disorders

13.5 Dermatology

13.6 Musculoskeletal Diseases

13.7 Other Diseases

14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Cancer Care Centers

14.5 Wound Care Centers

14.6 Other End-Users

15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

15.2.1 Global Cell & Gene Therapy Market by Geography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywf3ph.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006057/en/