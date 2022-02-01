Canada Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts 2021-2027: Economic Scenario, Advantages, Significant Projects and Investments, Dynamics, and Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Canada Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada Construction Equipment Market Size To Reach A Revenue Of USD 4.85 Billion and a Volume Of 39,484 Units By 2027, Growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4.45% By Volume During 2021-2027

CANADA EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS

Canada's construction equipment market was valued at USD 3.8 billion and is forecasted will reach USD 4.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027. Canada's earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecasted period

According to the building & construction authority Canada, public sector projects will drive the demand for the construction equipment industry, which accounted for 64% of the total demand in 2021 due to the government's affordable housing programs.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

19 green infrastructure and water distribution projects received a joint funding investment of over USD 29 million by the federal and provincial governments.

Increased automated safety features added to recent cranes may provide market players with significant changes in the future in the Canadian construction machinery manufacturing industry.

CANADA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Canada's earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027 owing to the factors such as growth in the transportation sector. Also, deteriorating infrastructure in Canada with bridges with a length of at least 2 meters in Canada will be considered old.

Rapid urbanization drives the market of road roller. The increasing connectivity of roads between cities, towns, and locals has raised the demand for road rollers in the Canadian market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in Canada's construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kubota Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr, and SANY Group.

Caterpillar announced the acquisition of Weir's Oil & Gas business, now SPM Oil & Gas, in 2020 to expand its global presence to serve its Oil & Gas customers.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Type

Application

Value (USD)

Type

Application

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages, significant projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

Examples of the latest technologies.

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Canada construction equipment market share

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Company Profile of 9 key vendors and 4 other prominent vendors.

Market segmentation by Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift

Telescopic Handler

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.)

Market segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kobelco

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kubota Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Liebherr

SANY Group

Other Prominent Vendors:

Linamar

Tadano

Oshkosh access equipment (JLG)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, FDI, Advantage Canada, Key economic regions in Canada, Import/Export Trend Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Supply Chain

Section 3 - Technological Developments

Advent of new Technology

Recent Development in Construction Equipment Market

Section 4 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Canada Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

1. Competitive Landscape Overview

2. Major Vendors (Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Kubota Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Liebherr)

3. Other Prominent vendors

Section 7 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition

