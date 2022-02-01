Epiphany Dermatology and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Announce Strategic Partnership

Epiphany Dermatology ("Epiphany"), a rapidly growing dermatology provider, announced today it has forged a partnership with leading investment firm Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("LGP"). Epiphany's management and physicians elected to continue their commitment as significant investors in Epiphany's next chapter.
"Since our inception we have worked tirelessly to improve access to high-quality dermatology services, which are underserved in too many communities," said Gheorghe Pusta, Epiphany's co-founder and CEO. "To that end, we operate with a united culture, strong values, and a commitment to operational support via true integration. Our supportive model enables dermatologists to spend less time on administrative burdens and more time on the things that matter most – providing great patient care and growing their practice while increasing quality time with family."
Epiphany has grown dramatically and now partners with 90+ board-certified dermatologists and fellowship-trained subspecialists in 67 clinics across 12 states. "This partnership with LGP validates our approach and positions us to achieve our goals," added Mr. Pusta.
"We believe that Epiphany has built a thoughtfully designed and highly scalable platform to support high-performing dermatologists," said Alyse Wagner, a Partner at LGP. "We are excited to partner with Epiphany's management team and providers to continue to grow and expand access to high-quality skin care in underserved markets."
"We ran a comprehensive process to select our next financial partner, and LGP differentiated themselves through their positive reputation supporting market-leading healthcare companies in a respectful manner," added Mr. Pusta. "We sought a partner who understands our mission-and-values culture, as that is who we are and how we drive success. We believe we have found that in LGP. Our partnership will also bring financial wherewithal to support transformational growth and investments in physician recruitment, support services, clinical training, and strategic initiatives."
ABOUT EPIPHANY DERMATOLOGY
Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 67 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com.
ABOUT LGP
LGP is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles with over $50 billion of assets under management. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 100 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, healthcare and business services, as well as retail, distribution and industrials. For more information, please visit www.leonardgreen.com.
