CoreSite Doubles Down on Digitizing and Innovating Customer Experience

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation AMT ("American Tower"), today announced innovative new functionality now available in MyCoreSite, its customer service delivery platform. The enhancements come at a time when digitizing the customer experience is paramount and the ability to rapidly scale data center environments on-demand and interoperate with business partners is critical to speed time to market and maintain competitive advantage.

"At CoreSite, we know that it is crucial for our customers to have real-time remote data center environment management. Our software-defined service delivery platform enables our customers to take control of their data center environments and interconnection needs, scale on-demand and easily add new services," stated Anthony Hatzenbuehler, SVP, Data Center Operations.

The innovative new features available in MyCoreSite include 24/7 access to industry-leading interconnection solutions and services, including the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX). CoreSite pioneered the OCX a decade ago to establish direct, secure and virtual connections to multiple service providers and to the public clouds, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and Alibaba. Customers can easily and dynamically configure port and ethernet virtual connection (EVC) bandwidth requirements from 50 Mbps to 100 Gbps, increasing business agility, reducing total cost of ownership, accelerating time to market and expanding their addressable market.

In addition to accessing the OCX via a single pane of glass, customers benefit from additional new functionality:

- Increased visibility into case information needs for faster resolution

- Navigation updates to improve usability and reduce management time

- Design enhancements that highlight and accelerate individual navigation paths

- Enhanced profile management for greater control and optionality

This new functionality complements existing capabilities that include access to CoreINSITE®, near real-time reporting on infrastructure environmental data including power consumption, circuit data, temperature and humidity readings, online product procurement and self-service reporting. CoreSite provides access to this vital data and reporting at no additional cost to its customers.

"Over the past twenty years, CoreSite has established itself and remained a leader in hybrid IT solutions because we are never ‘done'. We are committed to remaining agile and constantly innovating to stay a step ahead of the competition and know that our customers need to do the same. Our expert teams are at the forefront of technology, ensuring that we deliver compelling hybrid IT solutions that provide our customers with a competitive advantage, access to cutting-edge technology and a feedback loop that carefully considers and develops solutions for their rapidly increasing requirements," said Aleks Krusko, SVP, IT and Digitization.

The MyCoreSite customer service delivery platform continues to lead the industry in innovation and ease of use, due to an ongoing focus and investment in modernization and customer service. CoreSite's commitment to our robust platform roadmap ensures our valued customers are ready for what's next.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation, an American Tower company AMT, provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite's team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite Realty Corporation's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite and American Tower from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005959/en/