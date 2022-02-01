Global Mental Health Software Market Analysis, 2022-2026 - COVID-19 Drives Investment, Bestows Mainstream Status to Mental Health - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mental Health Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mental Health Software Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Mental health software is anticipated to play an important role in extending availability of mental healthcare services to people living in remote areas or individuals amid emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mental Health Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Support Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Mental Health Software market.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and optical recognition technologies could enable online mental health software to make more accurate diagnosis and provide more personalized treatment. Mental health software also supports virtual reality (VR) treatments intended to assist patients in relieving trauma-related incidents in a safe, controlled environment like physician's office.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $806.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $305.8 Million by 2026

The Mental Health Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$806.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$305.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$217.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Increasing US health reforms along with aging demography that require health services are factors driving growth in this region. Growing awareness of mental healthcare software across China and India is driving demand for the same in Asia Pacific.

