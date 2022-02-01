Energage Announces Recipients of 2022 Top Workplaces USA National Award

More than 1,100 organizations across the country recognized for people-first cultures
Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, today announced the winners of its 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award. The employer recognition program recognizes organizations across the country that have built exceptional workplace cultures. [Click to tweet]
This year, more than 1,100 companies across four size bands were recognized as 2022 Top Workplaces USA national winners. The top-ranked companies from each size band are:
Companies with 2,500+ employees
#1 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
#2 PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company
#3 Plante Moran
#4 Arrow Exterminators, Inc.
#5 Progressive
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation was also the top-ranked Top Workplaces USA national winner in the 2,500+ size band in 2021.
Companies with 1,000-2,499 employees
#1 KnowBe4, Inc.
#2 Bell Bank
#3 Union Home Mortgage Corp.
#4 LJA Engineering, Inc.
#5 West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
Companies with 500-999 employees
#1 Cummings & Co. Realtors
#2 Benjamin F. Edwards
#3 JBGoodwin REALTORS
#4 Realty Austin
#5 Highlands Residential Mortgage
Companies with 150-499 employees
#1 CB&A, Realtors
#2 Supreme Lending Southeast Region
#3 Custom Made Meals
#4 RedKey Realty Leaders
#5 Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC
The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. Nominated companies are evaluated based on results from Energage's anonymous, research-based employee engagement survey that is powered by findings from 15 years of research and data from more than 23 million employees across 70,000 organizations.
"The companies recognized as Top Workplaces have high performance, people-first cultures," said Greg Barnett, Ph.D., Chief People Scientist at Energage. "These companies are successful because they put their people at the center of all they do. By prioritizing the employee experience, they are known to out-produce, out-innovate, and out-deliver the competition."
A list of all 2022 Top Workplaces USA recipients, including the top 50 in each size band, can be found at: https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/2022/.
All participants in the Top Workplaces USA award also qualify to participate in other quarterly recognition, including Culture Excellence and Industry awards. Qualifying survey results will enter organizations into consideration for all awards issued over the subsequent 12 months following their survey completion date.
More information about Top Workplaces USA can be found at https://topworkplaces.com/.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
