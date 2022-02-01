Cedar Fair to Review Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From SeaWorld

Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN, a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.
Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the Cedar Fair Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders. Cedar Fair unitholders do not need to take any action at this time.
Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is serving as financial advisor to Cedar Fair and Weil, Gotshal & Manges is serving as legal counsel.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006036/en/
