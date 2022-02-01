JetBlue Pilots Announce Intention to Open Contract Negotiations

Today, the JetBlue Master Executive Council (MEC) of the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA) announced to JetBlue Airways management its intention to open contract negotiations 180 days in advance of their collective bargaining agreement's (CBA's) July 31, 2022, amendable date.

"As we begin to emerge from one of the most difficult times in the history of the commercial aviation industry, JetBlue Airways has demonstrated enormous resilience—thanks in no small part to the efforts of its pilots," said Capt. Chris Kenney, JetBlue MEC chair. "Those efforts should be recognized by our next contract, and we're eager to have productive discussions with JetBlue management as part of the negotiating process."

The current CBA was the first with a unionized employee group at JetBlue and came after more than three years of negotiations. The CBA included pay improvements and job protections long sought by the pilot group. Since it was signed, JetBlue has added more than 800 pilots and expanded to include transatlantic flights, and in 2019 was named highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Low Cost Carriers by J.D. Power.

"Our Negotiating Committee stands ready to work with JetBlue management on our next contract so that JetBlue's growth and expansion can continue with the support of a fairly compensated pilot group and by recognizing their professionalism and contributions to the airline's success," continued Capt. Kenney.

Founded in 1931, ALPA is the largest airline pilot union in the world and represents more than 62,000 pilots at 38 U.S. and Canadian airlines, including the more than 4,300 pilots at JetBlue Airways. Visit the ALPA website at alpa.org or follow us on Twitter @ALPAPilots.

