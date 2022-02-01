Global Humidifying Equipment Market Report (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Armstrong International, Boneco and Crane Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global humidifying equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global humidifying equipment market is expected to decline from $4.83 billion in 2020 to $4.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The market declined due to stringent regulations imposed by various governments on the movement of goods and people to contain the virus, supply chain disruptions, and closure or halt in the manufacturing activities to stop the spread of coronavirus. The market is expected to reach $5.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Companies Mentioned

Armstrong International

Boneco

Carel industries

Crane

Condair Group

Honeywell international

Dristeem

Koninklijke philips N.V

Dyson ltd

Winix Inc.

Guardian Technologies

Carrier Corporation

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The humidifying equipment market consists of sales of humidifying equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce humidifying equipment which are used to increase the relative humidity of a room to ensure that the dry space has enough moisture for the comfort of the occupants. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The humidifying equipment market covered in the report is segmented by type into warm-mist humidifier, cool-mist humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, evaporative humidifier; by distribution channel into multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, online, other distribution channels; by application into commercial, industrial, residential.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The high cost for installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of the global humidifying equipment market. Central humidifier work by increasing the relative humidity consistently and comes in several different sizes, types, and installation style that impacts the overall cost. For instance, the average cost of installing a central humidifier is between $600 and $1,000. The minimum cost for installing a basic humidifier is around $487, while the maximum cost around $1,532 for a steam humidifier. Therefore, the high cost for installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is predicted to restrains the market growth.

An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies attributing to dry air have created awareness among customers to maintain specific humidity in the air by using humidifying equipment. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, Asthma kills about 1000 people every day and attacks as many as 339 million people. Humidifying equipment releases steam or water vapor into the air to increase humidity and help individuals avoid issues faced with dry air. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies with dry air is projected to generate higher demand for humidifying equipment.

Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. The humidifying equipment manufacturing companies are incorporating advanced technologies to introduce innovative portable smart products. For instance, in July 2019, Xiaomi launched a new portable MIJIA Smart Sterilization Humidifier with UV-C water sterilization and smart humidifiers for offices and homes. It has a smart constant humidity function that monitors indoor humidity in real-time.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpqbx3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006040/en/