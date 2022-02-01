Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market (2021 to 2026) - Integration of Automation and Advanced Features in Laboratory Centrifuges Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product (Equipment (Microcentrifuge, Ultracentrifuge), Accessories (Tube, Plate)), Model, Rotor Design, Intended Use, Application, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laboratory centrifuges market is projected to USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2026.
Equipment are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by product in 2021
Based on product, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into equipment and accessories. In 2020, the equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market. The large share of the equipment segment can be attributed to the requirement of the repeated purchase of accessories such as tubes, bottles, and buckets.
Benchtop centrifuges are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by model type in 2021
Based on model type, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into benchtop and floor-standing centrifuges. Among these, the benchtop centrifuges segment accounted for the larger market share since these centrifuges are cost-effective, versatile, easy to use, smaller in size, and considerably lighter in weight. These advantages have resulted in their increased adoption in the laboratory centrifuges market.
General purpose centrifuges are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by intended use in 2021
Based on intended use, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into clinical, preclinical, and general purpose centrifuges. The general purpose centrifuges segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to an increase in cellular research and the diagnosis of blood-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Fixed-angle rotors are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by rotor design in 2021
Based on rotor design, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into swinging-bucket rotors, fixed-angle rotors, vertical rotors, and other rotors based on rotor design. The fixed-angle rotors segment accounted for the largest share in the laboratory centrifuge equipment market in 2020. Factors such as increasing protein research activities and advantages associated with fixed-angle rotors such as fast runtime and excellent resolution are driving the growth of this market.
Diagnostics segment are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by application in 2021
Based on application, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into diagnostics, microbiology, cellomics, genomics, proteomics, blood component separation, and other applications (biochemical analysis and nanotechnology research). In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, owing to the rising prevalence of various diseases and the focus on ensuring early disease diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market for this application segment.
Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by end user in 2021
Based on end user, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the laboratory centrifuges market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of diseases, coupled with the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis & treatment, increasing demand for blood, availability of novel and technologically advanced centrifuges for blood separation, and growing number of hospitals, especially in emerging countries, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market for hospitals.
North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market in 2021
Based on region, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising R&D investments by government bodies, increasing emphasis on better management and the treatment of infectious diseases, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing R&D Investments and Research Grants
- Rising Technological Advancements and Innovative Rotor Designs
- Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Leads to a Higher Volume of Sample Testing & Cell-based Research in Laboratory Centrifuges
- Widening Applications of Laboratory Centrifuges
Restraints
- Long Equipment Lifespans
- Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Laboratory Centrifuges
- High Equipment Costs
Opportunities
- Integration of Automation and Advanced Features in Laboratory Centrifuges
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Possibilities of Mechanical, Chemical, and Fire Hazards
- Exposure to Hazardous Aerosols and Lab-Acquired Infections
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG
- Antylia Scientific (Cole-Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.)
- Benchmark Scientific
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cardinal Health
- Centurion Scientific
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- Haier Biomedical
- Heal Force
- Hermle Labortechnik GmbH
- Kay & Company
- Kubota Corporation
- Laby Instruments Industry
- Meditech Technologies India Private Limited
- Narang Medical Limited
- Nuaire
- Qiagen N.V.
- Remi Group
- Sartorius AG
- Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vision Scientific Co. Ltd.
