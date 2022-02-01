The Worldwide Mobile Device Management Industry is Expected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.
The publisher forecasts the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period.
The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period
In the mobile device management market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Services play an important role in managing mobile devices within an enterprise environment. A majority of MDM vendors offer support services to enterprises for driving more business revenue. They offer two major types of services: professional services and managed services. Professional services have been further categorized into three types: consulting services, implementation services, and support services. The services market holds a substantial share of the total mobile device management market and is expected to grow at a high rate.
Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period
By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size Large enterprises hold a larger market size in the present market, as the segment has already shown major adoption and implementation of mobile device management services. The use of smartphones and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises. The growth of the large enterprises segment in the MDM market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile devices among businesses and the importance of mobile applications as an effective medium of connecting organizations, their customers, and their employees.
Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.
iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Operating system, iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate. iOS is Apple's proprietary OS and is specifically designed to function on Apple devices. The company offers iOS in several devices, such as the iPhone, which is the company's flagship product. iOS contributes a significant share to the overall mobile OS segment. Apple provides several in-built security functions and software updates to offer maximum security for its mobile devices. These devices include boot and runtime protections for maintaining the integrity of devices during the ongoing mobile operations. The iOS security model only allows the installation of applications that have been signed by Apple.
APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile device management market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to the constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demands for securing and protecting critical data. The dependence on the BYOD trend is expected to be an emerging one in India, as the country is home to several mid-sized and large enterprises that have enabled employees to carry their devices in office campuses.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Immense Growth of the Mobile Workforce Within Enterprises
- Proliferation of New Mobile Devices in the Market
- Network Access Control Initiated by Mdm
- Increased Productivity and Employee Satisfaction
- Increasing Trend of Byod
Restraints
- Compliance with Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
- Security Issues with Devices
Opportunities
- 5G to Transform the Importance of Mobile Devices
- Leveraging Ueba into Mdm Solutions
- Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology Boosting Mdm Solution Usage
Challenges
- Enterprises Face Complex Mobility Challenges due to the Growing Number of Mobile Devices, Platforms, and Os
- Mdm Solutions to Cater to Every Business Need for a Consistent End-User Experience
Companies Mentioned
- Vmware
- Microsoft
- Ibm
- Blackberry
- Citrix
- Cisco
- Samsung
- Micro Focus
- Zoho
- Solarwinds
- Sap
- Quest Software
- Ivanti
- Sophos
- Soti
- Jamf
- Qualys
- Snow Software
- Matrix42
- Rippling
- 42Gears Mobility Systems
- Promobi Technologies
- Baramundi Software
- Mitsogo
- Codeproof Technologies
- Apptec
- Addigy
- Kandji
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsagz5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006020/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.