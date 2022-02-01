Boxlight to Participate in the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference

Boxlight Corporation BOXL, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced that it will be participating in the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference held virtually on February 2, 2022.

Boxlight CEO and Chairman, Michael Pope, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. He will be joined by other company executives.

Management will discuss the company's strengthening financial performance, expansion into key markets, product innovations, the acquisition of FrontRow and new credit facility with WhiteHawk Capital Partners.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Boxlight, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your A.G.P. representative.

About A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is a full-service, national investment firm and SEC registered broker-dealer for the past 39 years. A.G.P. has global reach with 11 locations across the United States. A.G.P. provides wealth management, institutional, and corporate services with access to wide array of products and offerings, including investment advisory; fixed income; retail services and insurance; equity capital markets; debt capital markets; M&A; and sales and trading. A.G.P. also offers comprehensive sector-based research services. The A.G.P. team has participated in more than $20 billion in capital markets transactions as lead manager, co-manager or syndicate member and completed in excess of 300 public offerings as a deal manager.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation BOXL ("Boxlight") is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and https://www.clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

