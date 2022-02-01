Missouri American Water Invests $2.4 Million in Mexico, MO's Water System

To improve Mexico, Missouri's aging water system, Missouri American Water is investing $2.4 million to replace more than 9,200 feet of water main starting in January.

"Replacing pipes that have a history of main breaks and are reaching the end of their useful life increases service reliability for our customers and local businesses," said Patrick Kelly, Mexico Operations Manager for Missouri American Water. "We know these projects will help us continue to deliver clean, safe, and reliable drinking water, both now and for generations to come."

The company is upgrading old 4-inch, 6-inch, and 10-inch cast iron mains originally installed in the 1950s and 1960s with new 8-inch and 12-inch PVC main. The projects include replacing:

Roughly 2,400 feet along N. Craig Street, MacFarlane Street, and Eastholm Street. Work began in December and is estimated to be completed in February 2022.

Work began in December and is estimated to be completed in February 2022. Roughly 3,300 feet along E. Orange Street and East Vine Street. Work will begin in February and is estimated to be completed in May 2022.

Work will begin in February and is estimated to be completed in May 2022. More than 1,700 feet along E. Love Street between Woodlawn Street and Agricultural (Highway J). Work will begin in February and is estimated to be completed in April 2022.

Main replacement work will include all crossings, hydrants, valves, and services within the scope of the project.

The new mains will also provide additional support for local firefighters.

"Missouri American Water's investments in our city's water infrastructure supports fire flow to enhance community fire protection," said Chief Susan Rockett, Director of the Department of Public Safety for the City of Mexico.

Missouri American Water also has a 12-inch directional drill replacement scheduled for Norfolk Southern Railroad. Crews will replace the existing 10-inch cast iron main, originally installed in 1960, by directional drilling roughly 1,800 feet of 12-inch pipe. Approximately 1,300 feet will be PVC Cert-a-Lok and 500 feet will be high-density polyethylene (HDPE) main. The work includes a creek crossing and is estimated to be completed in April 2022.

Work on these projects generally will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. Weather-permitting, the projects are expected to be completed on time, with restoration of any disturbed land to be completed in spring 2022.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes, and flaggers. Missouri American Water continues to conduct its work in coordination and compliance with all federal, state, and local agencies and directives. As construction begins, Missouri American Water asks customers to continue following social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least six feet (two meters) between our employees and customers.

Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. Customers may receive updates via door hangers and/or the company's notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences. Visit missouriamwater.com for emergency alerts and create or update a MyWater account to sign up for notifications.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005997/en/